Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson could be in line for a massive pay day after being fully cleared for football activities

During the 2024 regular season, the Detroit Lions went 15-2. That included an 11-game win streak. In Week 6, Detroit lost Pro Bowl DE Aidan Hutchinson after he suffered a gruesome fractured tibia and fibula.

The 24-year-old missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs for the Lions. On Thursday, Hutchinson spoke with the media and said he is fully cleared for football activities. This is massive for the former second overall pick. Detroit was waiting to see how his recovery process went. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Lions are ready to start negotiating with Aidan Hutchinson.

What type of contract extension will Aidan Hutchinson ask for?

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is fully cleared, good news for on-the-field and very good news for a potential contract extension. pic.twitter.com/RLaxyNQwOw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2025



On Thursday, Lions’ DE Aidan Hutchinson couldn’t contain his excitement speaking to the media. It’s the first time he’s talked to reporters since the gruesome injury in Week 6. The former first-round pick said he is fully cleared for football activities. He explained how this is the longest hiatus he’s ever had from football. Hutchison said this is the “most excited” he’s been for OTAs in his life. The star DE is ready to get back on the field with his teammates to compete.

Hutchinson admitted how challenging the first few months were for him in his recovery process. It took a while, but the Pro Bowl DE is back to himself. In 2024-25, Aidan Hutchinson was off to a hot start for the Lions. Through six games, he had 7.5 sacks. Hutchinson was on track to be near or set the single-season record. Unfortunately, the leg injury cut his 2024 campaign short.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Aidan Hutchinson could start contract negotiations with the Lions. The team was patiently waiting to see how he recovered from the leg injury. Detroit wanted to make sure he was fully healed before they invested in Hitchinson long-term. He is a well-respected player in the Lions’ locker room, and the team was excited to hear he is fully cleared. What type of season will Aidan Hutchinson have coming off a horrific leg injury?