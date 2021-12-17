Konyaspor will play against Antalyaspor on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Preview

Konyaspor has won the match against Fatih Karagumruk by a 4-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, Antalyaspor became the first team to beat Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Last but not the least, both the teams will be striving hard to win this Turkish League game.

Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Team News

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Sehic; Skubic, Calik, Bardakci, Guilherme; Hadziahmetovic, Dikmen, Rahmanovic; Gurler, Bytyqi, Cikalleshi

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Boffin; Sari, Kudryashov, Naldo; Balci, Fredy, Poli, Vural; Ghacha, Sinik, Mukairu

Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Konyaspor: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Antalyaspor: 5/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 24/23

Under: 6/7

Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Despite Konyaspor’s good form, they face an opponent who is boosted by the remarkable win last weekend. Moreover, all four league matches between these two teams have finished in a draw, so most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor to end in a draw.

Bet on Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor to draw at 13/5 with bet365.

