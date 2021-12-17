Konyaspor will play against Antalyaspor on Saturday, 18th December 2021.
Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Preview
Konyaspor has won the match against Fatih Karagumruk by a 4-1 scoreline.
On the other hand, Antalyaspor became the first team to beat Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
Last but not the least, both the teams will be striving hard to win this Turkish League game.
Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Team News
Konyaspor possible starting lineup:
Sehic; Skubic, Calik, Bardakci, Guilherme; Hadziahmetovic, Dikmen, Rahmanovic; Gurler, Bytyqi, Cikalleshi
Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:
Boffin; Sari, Kudryashov, Naldo; Balci, Fredy, Poli, Vural; Ghacha, Sinik, Mukairu
Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor from Bet365:
Match Winner
Konyaspor: 1/1
Draw: 13/5
Antalyaspor: 5/2
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 24/23
Under: 6/7
Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction
Despite Konyaspor’s good form, they face an opponent who is boosted by the remarkable win last weekend. Moreover, all four league matches between these two teams have finished in a draw, so most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.
Prediction: Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor to end in a draw.
Bet on Konyaspor vs Antalyaspor to draw at 13/5 with bet365.
