Kellen Moore has officially been hired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Zach Wolpin
The 2025 season will be the fourth straight year Kellen Moore is a coach for a different team. However, he’s no longer just an offensive coordinator. 

On Tuesday, NFL insiders announced that the New Orleans Saints have officially hired Kellen Moore as head coach. The 35-year-old was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

New Orleans has hired Kellen Moore as head coach


In a short amount of time, Kellen Moore has worked his way through the ranks in the NFL. His coaching career began in 2018 at 29 years old with the Cowboys. For the 2018 season, he was their quarterbacks coach. Ahead of the 2019 season, Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator by Dallas. He was the offensive coordinator from 2019-2022. During his final two seasons with the Cowboys, Dallas had back-to-back 12-5 seasons.

Kellen Moore accepted the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator position for the 2023 season. There was turnover in LA after the 2023 season and Moore left for the Eagles. He accepted the offensive coordinator job with Philadelphia in 2024. In the past, Moore has worked with teams centered around the passing game. That was not the case with the Eagles. They had one, if not the best running game in the NFL.

With the success that Moore has had in his career, it was time for him to get head coaching consideration. Roughly two weeks ago, Moore had a second interview with the Saints. At that time, NFL insiders reported that Moore was likely to be the next head coach in New Orleans. First, Moore had to coach the Eagles in the Super Bowl before he could formally accept the job. Heading into the 2025 season, Kellen Moore will be 36 years old. Making him the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

