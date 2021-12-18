Kayserispor and Gaziantepe will play the Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Preview

After 16 matches, Kayserispor is standing in the 15th position in the league table with 19 points. Not only this but Kayserispor lost the last match against Besiktas with a 4-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, Gaziantep is in 13th place in the league table with 21 points. Gaziantep managed to get a 3-2 victory against Fenerbahce.

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Team News

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Lung Jr; Bulut, Hosseini, Kolovestios, Carole; Attamah, Campanharo; Bassan, Kemen, Thiam; Gavranovic

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Guvenc; Kitsiou, Tosca, Caulker, Pehlivan; Niyaz, Erdogan; Figueiredo, Soyalp, Sagal; Demir

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Kayserispor vs Gaziantep from Bet365:

Match Winner

Kayserispor: 8/5

Draw: 9/4

Gaziantep: 17/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 1/1

Under: 4/5

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Prediction

Sunday’s matchup will likely favor Kayserispor, who have a significant edge over their opponents. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that Kayserispor will win the match.

Prediction: Kayserispor to win at 8/5.

Bet on Kayserispor to win at 8/5 with bet365.

