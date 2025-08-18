Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Browns added several QBs to the roster. Via a trade with the Eagles, the team acquired Kenny Pickett. In the 2025 NFL draft, Cleveland selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Additionally, the team signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million deal. Incentives could bring his deal closer to $13 million next season. On Monday, August 18, the Browns named their starting QB for 2025. To no surprise, the team is going with veteran QB Joe Flacco. It will be his first Week 1 start since the 2022 season.

The Browns name Joe Flacco as their starting QB for 2025

The #Browns are naming QB Joe Flacco as their starter, the end of a training camp competition that never really was. Flacco quickly emerged as QB1, while the others battled injuries. The player who led them to the playoffs in 2023 is back. pic.twitter.com/oJPj0CzhDe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2025



During Week 7 of the 2024 season, Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles tear. Cleveland knew Watson wouldn’t be ready for the start of 2025. That’s why the team added four new QBs to the roster this offseason. This includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. As of Monday afternoon, the Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting QB in Week 1 vs. the Bengals.

Flacco has returned to the Browns in 2025 for his second stint with the team. In 2023, Joe Flacco started the season on his couch. Eventually, got a call from Cleveland after they ran into injuries at QB. The veteran started five games for the Browns and went 4-1. He helped the team reach the playoffs, and it helped rejuvenate his career.

It remains unclear how the #Browns’ QB depth chart will shake out behind Joe Flacco. The pecking order will come down to Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Tyler Huntley is also sticking around. Deshaun Watson is out to begin the year and likely the entire… https://t.co/Hd4pLgMFOw pic.twitter.com/yyYZNw9zV0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2025

Joe Flacco will be starting his first Week 1 game since 2022, when he was with the Jets. The one-time Super Bowl champion played in eight games for the Colts last season and made six starts. It’s no surprise that Cleveland named Joe Flacco as their starter. NFL insiders reported that the rest of the Browns’ QB depth chart is still being determined. There is still one preseason game left that could help Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders win the backup job.