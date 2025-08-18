NFL

Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Flacco Browns pic
Joe Flacco Browns pic

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Browns added several QBs to the roster. Via a trade with the Eagles, the team acquired Kenny Pickett. In the 2025 NFL draft, Cleveland selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. 

Additionally, the team signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million deal. Incentives could bring his deal closer to $13 million next season. On Monday, August 18, the Browns named their starting QB for 2025. To no surprise, the team is going with veteran QB Joe Flacco. It will be his first Week 1 start since the 2022 season.

The Browns name Joe Flacco as their starting QB for 2025


During Week 7 of the 2024 season, Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles tear. Cleveland knew Watson wouldn’t be ready for the start of 2025. That’s why the team added four new QBs to the roster this offseason. This includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. As of Monday afternoon, the Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting QB in Week 1 vs. the Bengals.

Flacco has returned to the Browns in 2025 for his second stint with the team. In 2023, Joe Flacco started the season on his couch. Eventually, got a call from Cleveland after they ran into injuries at QB. The veteran started five games for the Browns and went 4-1. He helped the team reach the playoffs, and it helped rejuvenate his career.

Joe Flacco will be starting his first Week 1 game since 2022, when he was with the Jets. The one-time Super Bowl champion played in eight games for the Colts last season and made six starts. It’s no surprise that Cleveland named Joe Flacco as their starter. NFL insiders reported that the rest of the Browns’ QB depth chart is still being determined. There is still one preseason game left that could help Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders win the backup job.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Flacco Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2025

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2025
Isaiah Bond Texas pic
NFL
Cleveland signed rookie Isaiah Bond to a three-year, fully guaranteed contract
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2025

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, wide receiver Isaiah Bond was accused of sexual assault. Initially, he was projected to be a mid-round selection. However, Bond went undrafted after the…

J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell understands the pressure to develop J.J. McCarthy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025

During the preseason in 2024, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury. He needed surgery and was on the bench the entire year.  That forced Sam Darnold to…

Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
NFL
NFL insider called Rashee Rice’s delayed disciplinary hearing ‘odd’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025
Quinshon Judkins Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ rookie Quinshon Judkins avoided a formal misdemeanor battery charge
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025
Tate Ratledage Lions pic
NFL
All signs point to rookie Tate Ratledge starting for the Lions in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2025
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown admits to Detroit having offensive ‘struggles’ with new OC
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2025
Arrow to top