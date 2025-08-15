Browns’ rookie Quinshon Judkins avoided a formal misdemeanor battery charge

On July 12, 2025, Browns’ rookie RB Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge.

Allegedly, Judkins was in the car with a female and struck her in the chin/lip area. Arrest reports noted that the incident happened five days earlier, but the call wasn’t made until the 12th. Recently, the Broward State Attorney’s Office determined that Judkins will not be charged with a formal misdemeanor battery charge.

When will Quinshon Judkins officially join the Browns?

The decline memorandum by the State Attorney’s Office says, in part: “This incident was not captured on any video surveillance. There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time… https://t.co/SoSiNptzzQ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 14, 2025



With the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns selected RB Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State. Unfortunately, Judkins ran into some legal trouble this offseason. The 21-year-old was arrested on July 12 for a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale. Arrest reports say that Judkins grew angry after reading a text message from a family member. That’s when he allegedly struck the victim in the chin/lip area.

However, Judkins was arrested on July 12, and the alleged incident happened five days earlier. The delay is deemed “problematic” by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. They say the victim was without the defendant on numerous occasions and had multiple chances to make a phone call. Additionally, the incident was not recorded, and there are no independent witnesses.

Quinshon Judkins can still be suspended with charges being dropped. The NFL doesn’t have the same burden of proof. A related case to this was Ezekiel Elliott. Can read about it here. Odds way up that he will play in 2025 though.https://t.co/65AIfYbEjh pic.twitter.com/fQKeOFnw1N — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 15, 2025

For those reasons, the Broward State Attorney’s Office could not convict Judkins and said his case will be dismissed. This is massive for the rookie RB who remains the only unsigned draft pick in the class of 2025. Quinshon Judkins has yet to practice with his teammates in training camp. Cleveland wants to see the talented RB take the field.

The Browns open the 2025 season at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Will the rookie RB be available for that game? NFL insider Mike Florio recently reported that the NFL “could still” suspend Quinshon Judkins. He explained an incident years ago where Ezekiel Elliot was never arrested but still served a six-game suspension from the league. Could the same be in store for Quinshon Judkins?