Browns’ rookie Quinshon Judkins avoided a formal misdemeanor battery charge

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
On July 12, 2025, Browns’ rookie RB Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge. 

Allegedly, Judkins was in the car with a female and struck her in the chin/lip area. Arrest reports noted that the incident happened five days earlier, but the call wasn’t made until the 12th. Recently, the Broward State Attorney’s Office determined that Judkins will not be charged with a formal misdemeanor battery charge.

When will Quinshon Judkins officially join the Browns?


With the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns selected RB Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State. Unfortunately, Judkins ran into some legal trouble this offseason. The 21-year-old was arrested on July 12 for a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale. Arrest reports say that Judkins grew angry after reading a text message from a family member. That’s when he allegedly struck the victim in the chin/lip area.

However, Judkins was arrested on July 12, and the alleged incident happened five days earlier. The delay is deemed “problematic” by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. They say the victim was without the defendant on numerous occasions and had multiple chances to make a phone call. Additionally, the incident was not recorded, and there are no independent witnesses.

For those reasons, the Broward State Attorney’s Office could not convict Judkins and said his case will be dismissed. This is massive for the rookie RB who remains the only unsigned draft pick in the class of 2025. Quinshon Judkins has yet to practice with his teammates in training camp. Cleveland wants to see the talented RB take the field.

The Browns open the 2025 season at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Will the rookie RB be available for that game? NFL insider Mike Florio recently reported that the NFL “could still” suspend Quinshon Judkins. He explained an incident years ago where Ezekiel Elliot was never arrested but still served a six-game suspension from the league. Could the same be in store for Quinshon Judkins?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
