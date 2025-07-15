Jets’ Garrett Wilson made NFL history after signing a massive contract extension

Ahead of the 2025 season, the New York Jets have rewarded their top WR with a brand new deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garrett Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old was guaranteed $90 million at signing. That’s the fourth most in any WR contract. Additionally, Garrett Wilson made NFL history when he signed this extension with New York. Adam Schefter noted it’s “the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons.” This was a massive payday for Wilson.

Garrett Wilson was paid like a WR1 this offseason by the Jets

With the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets selected WR Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. Despite New York struggling to have team success, Wilson has produced at WR. He is one of five players in NFL history to have 80+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards in each of their first three seasons. He joins Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Since entering the league, Garrett Wilson has caught passes from seven different QBs. His most productive season was in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers as the starter. Wilson’s 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns were all new career-highs. Over his first three seasons, Wilson has shown elite production even when the QB room is shaky.

That’s why the Jets have rewarded Garrett Wilson with a massive four-year, $130 million extension this offseason. His $32.5 million annual average salary is the fifth-highest among active NFL receivers. However, by signing this deal, Wilson made NFL history. He is the first receiver in NFL history to sign a contract over $31 million AAV after their first three seasons.

Garrett Wilson is now under contract with the Jets through the 2030 season. New York is still searching for their franchise QB after many failed attempts in recent history. For the 2025 season, the Jets brought in free agent QB and former Steeler, Justin Fields. Wilson and Fields played two seasons together at Ohio State. New York is hoping for built-in chemistry between the WR and QB. Garrett Wilson has shown that he can produce regardless of the QB. With Davante Adams in LA, Wilson will be New York’s go-to WR in 2025.