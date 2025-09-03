NFL

Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a ‘significant’ arm injury ahead of Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alijah Vera Tucker Jets pic
Alijah Vera Tucker Jets pic

In 2024, the New York Jets finished 5-12. Aaron Rodgers started all 17 games and was released by the team this offseason. Justin Fields was signed in free agency as the team’s new starter.

During his career, Fields has struggled with below-average offensive line play. Especially in his time with Chicago. Unfortunately, Fields’ offensive line took a major hit on Wednesday. League sources reported that the Jets’ starting guard, Alijah Vera-Tucker, suffered a “significant” arm injury. There is a fear that Vera-Tucker could miss a large part of the 2025 season.

How many games will Alijah Vera-Tucker play for New York in 2025?


Just days before the start of the 2025 NFL season, the Jets were hit with serious injury news. Starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker reportedly suffered a “significant” arm injury. There is a fear that Vera-Tucker could miss a large portion of the upcoming season. That would be a massive blow to New York’s offensive line. When healthy, Vera-Tucker is one of the Jets’ best offensive linemen.

However, the 26-year-old has missed significant time in his career due to injury. As a rookie, Alijah Vera-Tucker started all 16 games he played in. During a Week 7 game in the 2022 season, Vera-Tucker suffered a torn tricep. He needed season-ending surgery and was limited to just seven games. On top of that, Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 5 of the 2023 season.

In total, Vera-Tucker missed 22 games over two seasons for New York. Luckily, he did stay healthy in 2024, starting 15 of 17 games for the Jets. Alijah Vera-Tucker was healthy all offseason until this injury news on Wednesday. Now, the Jets will have to shuffle their offensive line ahead of Sunday’s opener vs. the Steelers.

This offseason, the Jets signed former Packers lineman Josh Myers to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. After starting the previous three seasons for Green Bay, Myers was a backup on New York’s depth chart. With Vera-Tucker set to miss time, Myers will likely be plugged in at right guard. Last season, Myers started 16 games for the Packers at center. Alijah Vera-Tucker is entering the final year of his contract.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trevon Diggs Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (knee) is expected to play Thursday vs. the Eagles

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2025
Alijah Vera Tucker Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a ‘significant’ arm injury ahead of Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2025

In 2024, the New York Jets finished 5-12. Aaron Rodgers started all 17 games and was released by the team this offseason. Justin Fields was signed in free agency as…

Najee Harris Chargers pic 1
NFL
Chargers’ Najee Harris (eye) should be available in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 02 2025

After four years with the Steelers, Najee Harris left Pittsburgh this offseason. The team did not give him a long-term contract. Instead, Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with…

Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Despite a back injury, Rams’ Matthew Stafford is expected to start Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 02 2025
Will Howard Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers rookie Will Howard is throwing again after suffering a fractured pinkie
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Bijan Robinson addressed an issue that has held the Falcons back in the past
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic 1
NFL
Dallas traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers one week before the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2025
Arrow to top