Jets’ Jermaine Johnson is fully cleared to return from an Achilles injury

As training camp started this week, the Jets were without a key defensive player. Jermaine Johnson started on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The 26-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 of the 2024 season. He underwent surgery after the injury occurred and used the time after to recover. Ten to 11 months later, Johnson received the news he wanted from doctors. The one-time Pro Bowler announced that he’s been fully cleared to return from an Achilles injury. Massive news for the New York Jets ahead of the 2025 season.

Jermaine Johnson will make a highly anticipated return to the Jets

#Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II announced he’s been cleared to return from the torn Achilles he suffered early last season. pic.twitter.com/ZxoIhCyGyP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2025



With the 26th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets selected Jermaine Johnson out of Florida State. As a rookie, Johnson played in 16 of the team’s 17 games, but made zero starts. He finished the season with 2.5 sacks, 29 combined tackles, and three tackles for loss. Johnson was on the field for 34% of New York’s defensive snaps in 2022. The following season, Johnson took a major step forward in his production for the Jets.

In 2023, he started all 17 games for New York. Johnson recorded 7.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown, seven passes defended, 55 combined tackles, and 11 tackles for loss. He was on the field for 66% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2023. Jermaine Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 of the 2024 season and missed nearly the entire year for the Jets. Johnson started both games he appeared in.

“We have a plan for him” -Coach on Jermaine Johnson’s timetable to return to practice pic.twitter.com/ZYpXgCz7sS — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2025

Due to an Achilles tear, the young edge rusher needed surgery. Jermaine Johnson has been rehabbing since the fall to be ready for Week 1. After a recent announcement from Johnson, all signs point to him making a return. He posted on social media and said that he recently returned from LA to visit with doctors. They fully cleared Johnson to return to practice with the Jets.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said the team has a plan in place for Johnson. They’re excited for his return but want to be cautious with the talented pass rusher. It will likely be a gradual increase for Johnson as he works his way back to 100%. The last thing New York wants is to risk re-aggrevation.