Javonte Williams Expected to Play In The Preseason

Owen Jones
Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Expects running back Javonte Williams to play in the preseason, but might hold off until week 2.

 

This is very good news for the Broncos as their young promising running back is coming off a multi-ligament knee injury just last year. Williams only played in 4 games before suffering the season ending injury. It came as a surprise as he was not placed on the PUP list as many analysts thought that he would have.

Javonte Williams, a standout rusher from the University of North Carolina, joined the Broncos as the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Known for his impressive combination of power, agility, and determination, Williams made a name for himself as one of the most promising running back prospects in his draft class. He spit carries with ow New York Jets running back Michael Carter. Now in the NFL, Williams has been splitting carries with then Melvin Gordon and now probably Samaje Perine.

Coming off a significant injury, the Broncos will be cautious with Williams. Samaje Perine is a capable running back and may take the majority of the running back touches at first. Once Williams gets up to speed, he should see the lion share of the early down work.

The Denver Broncos are +575 to win the AFC West according to Colorado sportsbooks.

As the Broncos gear up for their preseason match-ups, head coach and offensive coordinator have expressed their eagerness to see Williams in live-game action. Preseason games provide the ideal opportunity to evaluate rookies and players coming off of injury like Williams.

