After starting the season 1-2, the Jaguars have won their last four games in a row. That puts them at 5-2 through their first seven games. Last season, the Jags only won nine games. They still have 10 games left in 2023 and could shatter their win total from 2022. Jacksonville has not had double-digit wins in a season since 2017 when they had 10.

For their game this Sunday vs. the Steelers, the Jaguars have already ruled out WR Zay Jones. The 28-year-old has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. He’s already missed four games this season and Jacksonville will miss his veteran presence in their receiving core.

This is Zay Jones’ second season with the Jaguars, but he’s missed more games than he’s played so far. Through Jakconsville’s first seven games, Jones has missed four and played in three. Head coach Dough Pederson has already ruled out Jones for this Sunday vs. the Steelers. That will be his fifth game missed.

Pederson also mentioned how this was a strategic approach by the Jaguars. They have a bye in Week 9 and that gives Jones even more time to rest and hopefully be ready for Week 10. In three games played this season, Jones has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was second on the team in catches (82) and receiving yards (823) in 2022. That won’t be the case in 2023 if he continues to miss time.

Luckily, the Jags have other talent on their offense who help make up for Jones’ loss. Evan Engram is leading the team with 41 receptions and Christian Kirk is leading the team in receiving yards (474) and receiving touchdowns (3). Jacksonville also has a nice run game they can pair with their passing attack. Travis Etienne is leading the league in carries (127) this season and has seven rushing touchdowns.