NFL

Jaguars Injury Report: Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Jacksonville in Week 8 vs. the Steelers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Zay Jones Jags pic
Zay Jones Jags pic

After starting the season 1-2, the Jaguars have won their last four games in a row. That puts them at 5-2 through their first seven games. Last season, the Jags only won nine games. They still have 10 games left in 2023 and could shatter their win total from 2022. Jacksonville has not had double-digit wins in a season since 2017 when they had 10. 

For their game this Sunday vs. the Steelers, the Jaguars have already ruled out WR Zay Jones. The 28-year-old has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. He’s already missed four games this season and Jacksonville will miss his veteran presence in their receiving core.

Zay Jones is our for Week 8 on the road vs. the Steelers


This is Zay Jones’ second season with the Jaguars, but he’s missed more games than he’s played so far. Through Jakconsville’s first seven games, Jones has missed four and played in three. Head coach Dough Pederson has already ruled out Jones for this Sunday vs. the Steelers. That will be his fifth game missed.

Pederson also mentioned how this was a strategic approach by the Jaguars. They have a bye in Week 9 and that gives Jones even more time to rest and hopefully be ready for Week 10. In three games played this season, Jones has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was second on the team in catches (82) and receiving yards (823) in 2022. That won’t be the case in 2023 if he continues to miss time.


Luckily, the Jags have other talent on their offense who help make up for Jones’ loss. Evan Engram is leading the team with 41 receptions and Christian Kirk is leading the team in receiving yards (474) and receiving touchdowns (3). Jacksonville also has a nice run game they can pair with their passing attack. Travis Etienne is leading the league in carries (127) this season and has seven rushing touchdowns.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Zay Jones Jags pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars Injury Report: Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Jacksonville in Week 8 vs. the Steelers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  33min
usatsi 21655929 168390307 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  50min

We are approaching the mid-way point of the 2023 NFL season, and teams around the league are starting to position themselves for the early stages of the postseason race. There…

USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL
LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our…

Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Titans Rumors: NFL insiders think teams could try and make a deal with Tennessee for Derrick Henry before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Arrow to top