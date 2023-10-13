NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The Jaguars and the Colts are both 3-2 after their first five games of the season this year and they take each other on this weekend at TIAA Bank Field. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars vs Colts Picks 

  • Travis Etienne over 70.5 rushing yards (-110)
  • Christian Kirk over 59.5 receiving yards (-110)
Jaguars vs Colts Pick 1: Travis Etienne Over 70.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game is for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to record over 70 rushing yards against a side that has been allowing 146.3 rushing yards per game over their last three matches.

The Colts have struggled to deal with opponents’ running backs recently and they will come up against one of the best in the league this weekend in Travis Etienne, so we are confident the 24-year-old can easily cover his prop.

Etienne has run over 70 yards on three separate occasions so far this season, including last weekend during Jacksonville’s win over the Bills in London where he recorded 136 yards off 26 carries.

Jaguars vs Colts Pick 2: Christian Kirk Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second best bet for the Jaguars vs Colts this weekend is for the ever consistent Christian Kirk to cover his receiving yards prop which has been set at 59.5 yards this week.

Kirk has racked up an impressive 335 yards over his first five games this season, which averages out to 67 yards per game for the Jaguars star wide receiver.

The Jacksonville star has recorded over 75 receiving yards in three of his last four games this season, including against the Bills last Sunday in London when he managed 78 yards off just six receptions.

If Trevor Lawrence targets Kirk as often as he has been in the last couple of weeks, then Jacksonville’s wide receiver should be able to easily hit his prop which is just 60 yards.

Jaguars vs Colts Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: -210 | Indianapolis Colts: +175
  • Point Spread: Jaguars (-4.0) -110 | Colts (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top