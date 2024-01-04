While the Pro Bowl is not what it used to be, it’s still a huge honor to be selected. A total of 88 players, 44 from each conference, earn a Pro Bowl selection each season. Yesterday, the league announced the list of players who have been chosen in 2024. Twenty-eight first-year Pro Bowlers will be making an appearance this year.

Each year, there are always a few players who are deserving of making the Pro Bowl, but get left out. Eighty-eight roster spots is not nearly enough, but the league has limitations set. One of the biggest snubs this season is Bills QB Josh Allen. He is having another incredible season for Buffalo. Despite having 42 total touchdowns in 16 games, Allen was not selected for the Pro Bowl in 204.

Did Josh Allen deserve to make the Pro Bowl in 2024?

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen 42 total touchdowns No Pro Bowl Thoughts❓ pic.twitter.com/l5FrhistXZ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 4, 2024

First off, the three worthy candidates who were selected to be the QBs for the AFC are Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. All of them are having incredible seasons and are deserving to be chosen to the Pro Bowl. However, the argument can still be made that Buffalo’s Josh Allen had just as good a resume as the other three QBs.

This season, Josh Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has just as many passing touchdowns as Patrick Mahomes this season and three more than the MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Additionally, Allen is a dual-threat QB and is enjoying one of his best seasons rushing the ball. His 15 rushing touchdowns is a new career-high for Allen and is tied for the most in the league this season. That’s more rushing touchdowns than Mahomes, Jackson, and Tagovailoa have combined in 2023.

Josh Allen after leading the NFL in TDs and not making the pro bowl with a game against the dolphins Sunday pic.twitter.com/tlrvId5Lds — Josh (@Jsshuua) January 4, 2024



The turnovers could be the biggest argument used for Allen not making the Pro Bowl. However, he only has four more than Tua and three more than Patrick Mahomes. Their season stats are quite similar, but Allen was left off the initial Pro Bowl roster. He could be an alternate replacement down the line. However, it’s always nice to be recognized as one of the initial 88 players selected.

Josh Allen and the Bills have a bigger goal in mind and that is making the postseason. They have the most important game of their season on Sunday in Week 18 vs. the Miami Dolphins. A win would give them the division title and the #2 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. If Buffalo loses, they will not make the postseason after turning their 2023 around. Allen and the Bills are going to leave it all on the field this Sunday against Miami. A chance for him to have a strong performance and prove that he should have been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2024.