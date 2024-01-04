NFL

Is Buffalo’s Josh Allen the biggest Pro Bowl snub in 2024 and what QBs made it from the AFC?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Allen Bills pic
Josh Allen Bills pic

While the Pro Bowl is not what it used to be, it’s still a huge honor to be selected. A total of 88 players, 44 from each conference, earn a Pro Bowl selection each season. Yesterday, the league announced the list of players who have been chosen in 2024. Twenty-eight first-year Pro Bowlers will be making an appearance this year. 

Each year, there are always a few players who are deserving of making the Pro Bowl, but get left out. Eighty-eight roster spots is not nearly enough, but the league has limitations set. One of the biggest snubs this season is Bills QB Josh Allen. He is having another incredible season for Buffalo. Despite having 42 total touchdowns in 16 games, Allen was not selected for the Pro Bowl in 204.

Did Josh Allen deserve to make the Pro Bowl in 2024?

First off, the three worthy candidates who were selected to be the QBs for the AFC are Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. All of them are having incredible seasons and are deserving to be chosen to the Pro Bowl. However, the argument can still be made that Buffalo’s Josh Allen had just as good a resume as the other three QBs.

This season, Josh Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has just as many passing touchdowns as Patrick Mahomes this season and three more than the MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Additionally, Allen is a dual-threat QB and is enjoying one of his best seasons rushing the ball. His 15 rushing touchdowns is a new career-high for Allen and is tied for the most in the league this season. That’s more rushing touchdowns than Mahomes, Jackson, and Tagovailoa have combined in 2023.


The turnovers could be the biggest argument used for Allen not making the Pro Bowl. However, he only has four more than Tua and three more than Patrick Mahomes. Their season stats are quite similar, but Allen was left off the initial Pro Bowl roster. He could be an alternate replacement down the line. However, it’s always nice to be recognized as one of the initial 88 players selected.

Josh Allen and the Bills have a bigger goal in mind and that is making the postseason. They have the most important game of their season on Sunday in Week 18 vs. the Miami Dolphins. A win would give them the division title and the #2 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. If Buffalo loses, they will not make the postseason after turning their 2023 around. Allen and the Bills are going to leave it all on the field this Sunday against Miami. A chance for him to have a strong performance and prove that he should have been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Is Buffalo’s Josh Allen the biggest Pro Bowl snub in 2024 and what QBs made it from the AFC?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
NFL Week 18 Picks
NFL
2023-24 NFL Week 18 Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024

The regular season climax is here, and with still plenty up for grabs across both divisions, join us as we offer up our NFL Week 18 picks and predictions. NFL…

Sam Darnold 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Depth Chart: Sam Darnold will start for Brock Purdy in San Francisco’s regular season finale
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024

In the 2022 playoffs, the 49ers had some unfortunate injuries at QB. It ended up costing them the NFC championship game and a spot in the Super Bowl. San Francisco…

Tyler Huntley Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Tyler Huntley will start in Week 18 for MVP favorite Lamar Jackson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
2023-24 NFL Sack Race – T.J. Watt & Josh Allen In Hunt For Title
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024
i
NFL
Carson Wentz Will Start For The Rams In Week 18
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 03 2024
rsz qdelpagbdjvjjdiktn3g
NFL
The Jets Are 0-15 Against The Patriots Since The 2015 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 03 2024
Arrow to top