Insiders predict Josh Jacobs will improve in his second season with the Packers

Running back Josh Jacobs spent the first five years of his professional career with the Raiders. Following the 2023 season, Las Vegas was unwilling to re-sign Jacobs long-term.

He left in free agency and signed with the Packers. It was a four-year, $48 million deal. The veteran RB was learning Green Bay’s system in 2024 and still had one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. That’s why ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said he believes Josh Jacobs can take a step forward in his second season with the Packers.

Josh Jacobs is poised for another strong season with Green Bay in 2025

Josh Jacobs ready to roll for the #Packers Number 8 is out there for the first play. pic.twitter.com/zJzSoljYzP — Cameron Ezeir (@EzeirCameron) August 23, 2025



Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, ESPN ranked its top 100 players. Packers running back Josh Jacobs finished 67th on that list. The 2024 season was his first year with the Packers. Jacobs carried the ball 301 times for 1,329 rushing yards and a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky pointed out that started all 17 games in 2024 and was one of six running backs with 300 or more carries.

In his first season with the Packers, Josh Jacobs had several explosive run plays of 10+ yards. In fact, he had 33 rushes of 10+ yards in 2024. On top of being a quality RB on the ground, Jacobs contributed as a pass-catcher as well. He racked up 36 catches for 342 yards and one receiving touchdown.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Packers RB Josh Jacobs is ranked No. 33! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/q9P7goTTeH — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2025

Packers RB Josh Jacobs mentioned how comfortable he feels in the Packers offense this year compared to 2024. Last season, Jacobs was learning a brand-new offense and still saw great success. Jacobs said the biggest difference is ” I don’t really have to go out there and think… I know most of the things that we’re doing.” Can the 27-year-old give Green Bay even more production in 2025?

Josh Jacobs is poised for another dominant season with the Packers. He has little to no competition at RB. Last year, he started all 17 games for Green Bay. Additionally, he played in 63% of the team’s offensive snaps. In his second-to-last season with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards. That was the most in the NFL in 2022. Jacobs was named first-team All-Pro at RB. Green Bay hopes Jacobs can give their franchise that level of production. He’s under contract for three more years with the Packers.