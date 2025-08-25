NFL

Insiders predict Josh Jacobs will improve in his second season with the Packers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Jacobs Packers pic
Josh Jacobs Packers pic

Running back Josh Jacobs spent the first five years of his professional career with the Raiders. Following the 2023 season, Las Vegas was unwilling to re-sign Jacobs long-term. 

He left in free agency and signed with the Packers. It was a four-year, $48 million deal. The veteran RB was learning Green Bay’s system in 2024 and still had one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. That’s why ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said he believes Josh Jacobs can take a step forward in his second season with the Packers.

Josh Jacobs is poised for another strong season with Green Bay in 2025


Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, ESPN ranked its top 100 players. Packers running back Josh Jacobs finished 67th on that list. The 2024 season was his first year with the Packers. Jacobs carried the ball 301 times for 1,329 rushing yards and a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky pointed out that started all 17 games in 2024 and was one of six running backs with 300 or more carries.

In his first season with the Packers, Josh Jacobs had several explosive run plays of 10+ yards. In fact, he had 33 rushes of 10+ yards in 2024. On top of being a quality RB on the ground, Jacobs contributed as a pass-catcher as well. He racked up 36 catches for 342 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs mentioned how comfortable he feels in the Packers offense this year compared to 2024. Last season, Jacobs was learning a brand-new offense and still saw great success. Jacobs said the biggest difference is ” I don’t really have to go out there and think… I know most of the things that we’re doing.” Can the 27-year-old give Green Bay even more production in 2025?

Josh Jacobs is poised for another dominant season with the Packers. He has little to no competition at RB. Last year, he started all 17 games for Green Bay. Additionally, he played in 63% of the team’s offensive snaps. In his second-to-last season with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards. That was the most in the NFL in 2022. Jacobs was named first-team All-Pro at RB. Green Bay hopes Jacobs can give their franchise that level of production. He’s under contract for three more years with the Packers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Jacobs Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Insiders predict Josh Jacobs will improve in his second season with the Packers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025
Brian Robinson Commanders pic
NFL
The 49ers have added Brian Robinson Jr. as RB depth for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, San Francisco has been hit hard with injuries. The franchise is searching for a bounce-back year after a 6-11 finish in 2024.  Last season, 49ers…

Johnny Wilson Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles WR Johnny Wilson needs surgery and his 2025 season has been cut short
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025

On Thursday afternoon, the defending Super Bowl champions were hit with some unfortunate injury news. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a WR for the 2025 season.  Jeff McLane of the…

49ers helmet pic
NFL
Injuries continue to pile up at WR for the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025
Chris Godwin Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (ankle) unlikely to play until October
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025
Darren Waller Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Darren Waller was activated off the PUP list on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2025
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ starting LT Andrew Thomas has been activated off of the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 19 2025
Arrow to top