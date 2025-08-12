NFL

Packers' Jordan Love had a small procedure on his thumb ahead of 2025

In 2024, the Green Bay Packers finished 11-6. That record would have won other divisions around the league. However, the Packers played in a tough NFC North where 11-6 was the third-best record. 

Heading into the 2025 season, Green Bay returns QB Jordan Love. He’s been the team’s full-time starter for the last two seasons. The Packers have made the playoffs both years. On Monday, Love was spotted at practice having a lengthy conversation with coaches and the training staff. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered a torn ligament on his left thumb. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Love had a small procedure on his hand and is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Jordan Love isn’t expected to miss any regular-season games for the Packers


With the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Packers selected Jordan Love out of Utah State. Love was Aaron Rodgers’ backup for three seasons in Green Bay. He learned from one of the top modern-day QBs. After the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets, Love was given the full-time starting job. Over the last two seasons, he’s gone 18-14 in 32 starts.

Jordan Love reportedly suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb. That is the best-case scenario for Green Bay. If it were his throwing hand, that would have had serious implications on being ready for Week 1. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Love had a small procedure on his left thumb. He will miss some time ahead of Week 1 but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Green Bay’s backup QB is Malik Willis, the former third-round pick by Tennessee. Willis played in seven games for the Packers last season and made two starts. He went 2-0 in two starts for Green Bay. The Packers have a daunting schedule in the first five weeks of the season. They cannot afford for Jordan Love to miss time.

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are hopeful that Jordan Love can return to practice next week. That would be an incredibly quick turnaround after a small procedure on his thumb. Don’t be surprised to see Love held back for a week or two. Green Bay has time until the regular season begins. Will Jordan Love’s left thumb be 100% by Week 1?

