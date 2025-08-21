NFL

Injuries continue to pile up at WR for the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season

Zach Wolpin
After three consecutive seasons with 10+ wins, the 49ers took a step back in 2024. The team was hit hard with injuries and finished with a 6-11 record. They missed the playoffs. 

Ahead of the 2025 season, San Francisco has injuries piling up at WR. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from an ACL tear in 2024. Juan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury, and Jacob Cowing a hamstring injury. On top of that, Jordan Watkins has a high-ankle sprain, and Russell Gage is dealing with an MCL sprain. That’s why the 49ers made a trade with the Chiefs on Wednesday for WR Skyy Moore.

How much playing time will Skyy Moore see for San Francisco?


This offseason, 49ers wide receivers are struggling to stay on the field. At least four players are dealing with injuries ahead of the 2025 season. That includes Brandon Aiyuk, Juan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and Russell Gage. Additionally, WR DeMarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension to start the year. With a depleted WR core, the 49ers made a trade with the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Kansas City sent WR Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Moore was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft out of Western Michigan. In 2024, he missed Kansas City’s final 11 games with a core injury. The young WR saw limited production with the Chiefs and will have a fresh start with the 49ers.

Skyy Moore joins a WR with only a handful of healthy players to begin the 2025 season. Active WRs for the 49ers include Ricky Pearsall, Terique Owens, Isaiah Hodgins, and Skyy Moore. Not ideal for the 49ers ahead of the season starting in roughly two weeks. Chances are the 49ers will get at least one player back from injury, but the team will lack star talent early on.

Expect to see Brock Purdy overload TE George Kittle while the team waits for WRs to get healthy. Last season, Kittle had 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, the 49ers hope that running back Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy for the 2025 season. He missed 13 games for San Francisco in 2024. According to NFL insiders, the 49ers have the easiest schedule for the upcoming season. Can they take advantage of that and make it back to the playoffs?

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
