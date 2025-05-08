The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB on May 8 and you can find out how to watch the clash via TV or live stream below.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles shift their attention to a new challenge in the MLB after playing the Miami Marlins in a three-game period, where the Dodgers picked up two wins.

It was an absolute thrashing in the third match and in the Dodgers’ most recent outing, as they went to Miami and beat the Marlins 10-1 with a .324 batting average.

After 37 matches, the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit top of the National League with 25 wins and 12 losses, as they look to win their second-consecutive World Series.

In contrast, the Arizona Diamondbacks are down in 7th place in the National League after winning 19 matches and losing the other 18 – highlighting their inconsistent form.

Arizona were beaten 2-1 across three games against the New York Mets, suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat in their most recent Major League Baseball clash.

Finding success has been a near impossible task for the Diamondbacks in recent years, with their last World Series title coming in 2001 – beating the Yankees 4-3.

How To Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers

TV Channel

Given the popularity of the Los Angeles Dodgers, we expect many Major League Baseball fans will want to watch their clash against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baseball fans can watch the match on ARID or SportsNet LA, with both channels broadcasting the game which is set to have its opening pitch at 9:40 p.m.

Live Stream

The Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers match is also available via a live stream, as FuboTV continues to show a host of MLB action for the 2025 season.

In order to watch the match you must have a genuine account with the streaming service and FuboTV can be beneficial for some users due to its no contract format.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Full Information

⚾ Match: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 📅 Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 🕛 First Pitch : 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET 🏆 Competition: MLB

MLB 📺 TV/ Live Stream: ARID, SportsNet LA/ FuboTV

ARID, SportsNet LA/ FuboTV 🏟 Venue: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona) 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Arizona Diamondbacks (+129) | Los Angeles Dodgers (-180)