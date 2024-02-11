American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma – OK Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma with our established US sportsbooks and use the free bet deals for new customers.

Oklahoma are still waiting to pass their betting laws, so residents can use our trusted US online sportsbooks for their Super Bowl bets.

These benefits include fast payments and anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining (18+), the popular Super Bowl prop bets plus have up to $6,500 welcome offers to claim.

Top 6 Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
  4. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Oklahoma Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Oklahoma

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Oklahoma or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

  • Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Find a bet like and click on it
  • Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Oklahoma Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Oklahoma sports betting is not legal despite multiple efforts in the Oklahoma Assembly but there is hope for 2024. Efforts to legalize GA sports betting were unsuccessful in 2023 and will resume in 2024.
OK residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for well over years and millions of players have signed up.

Sports betting in Oklahoma is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma Casinos?

As of 2024 it is not possible to bet on the Super Bowl in a casino in Oklahoma. There will potentially be new bills introduced in 2024 looking at sports betting legislation but legalized sports betting is not imminent in the state.

You can however bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to one or more of our sportsbooks which allow wagering on hundreds of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino would be in any case.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps?

There are various betting apps in Oklahoma that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting is still illegal in Oklahoma, but with our sportsbooks is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in OK and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have dozens of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Oklahoma

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In Oklahoma

Same game parlay betting is one of the most used betting options from NFL fans, as it is arguably the best way to squeeze the value out of your selections.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

 

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
  • Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Arrow to top