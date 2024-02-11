How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma – OK Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma with our established US sportsbooks and use the free bet deals for new customers.



Oklahoma are still waiting to pass their betting laws, so residents can use our trusted US online sportsbooks for their Super Bowl bets.

These benefits include fast payments and anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining (18+), the popular Super Bowl prop bets plus have up to $6,500 welcome offers to claim.

Top 6 Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Oklahoma Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Oklahoma

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Oklahoma or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Oklahoma Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Oklahoma sports betting is not legal despite multiple efforts in the Oklahoma Assembly but there is hope for 2024. Efforts to legalize GA sports betting were unsuccessful in 2023 and will resume in 2024.

OK residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for well over years and millions of players have signed up.

Sports betting in Oklahoma is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma Casinos?

As of 2024 it is not possible to bet on the Super Bowl in a casino in Oklahoma. There will potentially be new bills introduced in 2024 looking at sports betting legislation but legalized sports betting is not imminent in the state.

You can however bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to one or more of our sportsbooks which allow wagering on hundreds of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino would be in any case.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps?

There are various betting apps in Oklahoma that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting is still illegal in Oklahoma, but with our sportsbooks is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in OK and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have dozens of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Oklahoma

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In Oklahoma

Same game parlay betting is one of the most used betting options from NFL fans, as it is arguably the best way to squeeze the value out of your selections.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Offered in Oklahoma Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of dousing the winning coach in Gatorade. A tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning hysteria in 1984, it has been a regular feature ever since. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Oklahoma The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Oklahoma Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page. The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field. You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks. This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire. Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105 Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now Betting Pick For Super Bowl LVIII Most NFL bookmakers have the Chiefs as marginal underdogs for this year’s Super Bowl, as the 49ers look to tie the record for most Super Bowl titles in NFL history. Despite coming into the match as underdogs, Kansas City have won the last three head to heads against the Niners and will be full of confidence coming into Sunday. Our pick for Super Bowl 58 is for the Chiefs to win. Although this pick may seem like an easy one the numbers don’t lie, and this could be one of the closest Super Bowl’s we have ever seen. You can back the Chiefs to upset the odds this weekend with BetOnline at a price of +100, while the 49ers are -130 to win another Vince Lombardi. This means that if you bet $100 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl you can double your money, while a bet with the same wager on the 49ers would return $76 profit. How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII MVP In Oklahoma Betting on the Super Bowl MVP is made easy by BetOnline, with the offshore bookmaker allowing you to bet on the big game from Nevada or any US state – no matter the restriction. Although Patrick Mahomes may be the obvious answer to this year’s Super Bowl MVP award there are plenty of realistic contenders between the sides. You can back Travis Kelce to be crowned Super Bowl LVIII MVP at +725 with BetOnline, meaning a $100 bet would payout $725 profit. Kelce already has two Super Bowl touchdowns to his name for the Chiefs and he certainly seems likely to add at least a third on Sunday the 11th of February. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +150

Brock Purdy +235

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +725

Deebo Samuel +1600

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl 58 In Oklahoma Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII gets underway at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS as well as many other Viacom cable networks. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also conveniently available via smartphones, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox. The 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon. Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl.