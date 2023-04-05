A high-roller Jacopo Berrettini wager, which saw the bettor place an eye-water $1,000,000 stake on the Italian to win his Round of 32 match at the Barletta Challenger, has proved to be successful.

This particularly savvy bettor must either have an encyclopaedic knowledge of mid-level professional tennis, have prior knowledge of Berrettini’s abilities, or is perhaps willing to part with astronomical amounts on the regular.

Nevertheless, the bet proved to pay dividends and then some, as Berrettini, who is the brother of 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo, swept aside Australian opponent Dane Sweeny in Barletta at the annual Open Città della Disfida – a tournament that Rafael Nadal won as a budding young 16-year-old in 2003.

After a convincing 6-1 first set victory, it appeared to be plain sailing for the Stake customer, although the second set would have almost certainly had them quaking in their boots as Sweeny fought back for a second set tiebreak, only for the Italian to win 7-6.

ALERT: New high roller bet posted!

A bet has been placed for $1,000,000.00 on Sweeny, Dane – Berrettini, Jacopo to win $1,850,000.00.

To view this bet or copy it https://t.co/L4D8Lgcs1r pic.twitter.com/swKUAgxpGt — Stake High Roller (@stakehighroller) April 5, 2023

It wasn’t the first big-money bet to be placed on Berrettini at the tournament, although it is unclear whether the previous win posted by Stake High Roller on Twitter came from the same user.

Just three days prior, one user was the beneficiary of a $480,000 win after Berretti won 6-4, 6-0 against Canadian opponent Filippo Peliwo, which is made all the more crazier by the original stake of $400,000.

Elsewhere, the page also posted a high-roller bet on Jacopo’s brother Matteo, who failed to rid himself of his Miami Open curse as he crashed out in the first round against Mackenzie McDonald. As a result, one Stake customer managed to win just over $27,000 after backing the 55th-ranked American.

