The Tennessee Volunteers held their Pro Day for NFL scouts and coaches on Thursday ahead of next month’s draft. For quarterback Hendon Hooker, there was more focus on the interviews than on any of his physical abilities.

Hooker was one of the top-performing quarterbacks during the 2022 NCAA Football season. He threw for over 3,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, and came in 5th in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Hendon Hooker’s Injury Keeps Him Out Of Tennessee’s Pro Day

But Hooker’s season was ended by an unfortunate injury, which is one that could keep him out for some of all of his rookie season, and will certainly affect his draft stock. He suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact injury in a game against South Carolina.

Because of this, Hooker is left off of the top couple of tiers of quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young have been rumored to be in a class of their own, with Anthony Richardson and Will Levis a step below them. While all may go in the top-10 and should go in the top-15 or 20, Hooker is given a late-first-early-second-round grade.

Due to the injury, Hendon Hooker was an obvious non-participant in Tennessee’s Pro Day on Thursday, though he did attend and mingled with coaches and personnel.

Other Volunteer Players Shine In Pro Day

But there were other Volunteer players that got a chance to showcase their talents. Tennessee is sending one of their strongest draft classes ever for 2023, and have a handful of guys who could be picked within the first two rounds.

Offensive lineman Darnell Wright figures to be the first of the bunch selected, and he only helped his stock on Thursday. According to one source, “everything he did was just sort of eye-grabbing.” He is one of the top o-line prospects in the Class of 2023, and has even received high praise from a certain defensive lineman that is set to be a top pick.

Wide receivers Cedrick Tillman and Jalin Hyatt were participants, the latter of whom is thought to be the better prospect, though both were said to have had solid performances during the Pro Day.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27th through 29th in Kansas City.

