Giants’ starting LT Andrew Thomas has been activated off of the PUP list

For most teams around the league, the 2025 NFL season is just over two weeks away. That’s true for the New York Giants, who open their season on Sunday, September 7.

During the 2024 season, the Giants’ starting LT, Andrew Thomas, suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Thomas had to have surgery and missed 11 games for New York. The former top-five pick is a difference-maker for the Giants when healthy. On Tuesday, August 19, it was announced that Andrew Thomas passed his physical. He’s being activated off the PUP list.

Andrew Thomas will begin practicing again for the Giants

Andrew Thomas has passed his physical and will return to practice pic.twitter.com/h9HZkx2rgc — New York Giants (@Giants) August 19, 2025



With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Giants selected Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Over five seasons, the 26-year-old has played in 61 games and made 60 starts. During the 2022 season, Thomas started 16 of 17 games for New York and was named second-team All-Pro. Since then, he’s missed at least six games for New York in back-to-back seasons.

Thomas played in 10 of the Giants’ 17 games in 2023 and six of 17 games in 2024. During a Week 6 game vs. the Bengals, Andrew Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The starting LT needed surgery and was quickly placed on the IR. Having Thomas back in the starting unit will be massive for New York up front. Thomas is one of the top players at his posistion when healthy.

The #Giants have activated LT Andrew Thomas off the PUP list as he works his way back from a foot injury. Major news for New York. This offensive line badly needs Thomas on the field to have a chance at success. pic.twitter.com/Q5TGU1mQLv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2025

Unfortunately, he’s had injuries limit his playing time over the last two seasons. New York has been working Thomas back slowly this summer, with the hope he’ll be available Week 1. NFL insiders reported Tuesday that Andrew Thomas has been activated off the PUP and is returning to practice for New York. Massive news for the offense.

Along with Thomas, two other notable offensive players will return to practice on Tuesday. Pro Bowl WR Malik Nabers has missed time due to a back injury. Having the star WR back on the practice field is beneficial for the Giants. Additionally, rookie RB Cam Skattebo is returning from a hamstring injury. He’s missed a few weeks of practice for New York. The Giants open the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Commanders.