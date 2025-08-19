NFL

Giants’ starting LT Andrew Thomas has been activated off of the PUP list

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
Andrew Thomas Giants pic

For most teams around the league, the 2025 NFL season is just over two weeks away. That’s true for the New York Giants, who open their season on Sunday, September 7.

During the 2024 season, the Giants’ starting LT, Andrew Thomas, suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Thomas had to have surgery and missed 11 games for New York. The former top-five pick is a difference-maker for the Giants when healthy. On Tuesday, August 19, it was announced that Andrew Thomas passed his physical. He’s being activated off the PUP list.

Andrew Thomas will begin practicing again for the Giants


With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Giants selected Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Over five seasons, the 26-year-old has played in 61 games and made 60 starts. During the 2022 season, Thomas started 16 of 17 games for New York and was named second-team All-Pro. Since then, he’s missed at least six games for New York in back-to-back seasons.

Thomas played in 10 of the Giants’ 17 games in 2023 and six of 17 games in 2024. During a Week 6 game vs. the Bengals, Andrew Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The starting LT needed surgery and was quickly placed on the IR. Having Thomas back in the starting unit will be massive for New York up front. Thomas is one of the top players at his posistion when healthy.

Unfortunately, he’s had injuries limit his playing time over the last two seasons. New York has been working Thomas back slowly this summer, with the hope he’ll be available Week 1. NFL insiders reported Tuesday that Andrew Thomas has been activated off the PUP and is returning to practice for New York. Massive news for the offense.

Along with Thomas, two other notable offensive players will return to practice on Tuesday. Pro Bowl WR Malik Nabers has missed time due to a back injury. Having the star WR back on the practice field is beneficial for the Giants. Additionally, rookie RB Cam Skattebo is returning from a hamstring injury. He’s missed a few weeks of practice for New York. The Giants open the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Commanders.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ starting LT Andrew Thomas has been activated off of the PUP list

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 19 2025
Gabe Davis Jags pic
NFL
Free agent Gabe Davis is expected to meet with Buffalo and Pittsburgh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 19 2025

Following four years with the Bills, WR Gabe Davis signed with the Jaguars ahead of 2024. Jacksonville gave him a three-year, $39 million contract. That deal included $24 million guarenteed. …

Joe Flacco Browns pic
NFL
Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Browns added several QBs to the roster. Via a trade with the Eagles, the team acquired Kenny Pickett. In the 2025 NFL draft, Cleveland…

Isaiah Bond Texas pic
NFL
Cleveland signed rookie Isaiah Bond to a three-year, fully guaranteed contract
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2025
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell understands the pressure to develop J.J. McCarthy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
NFL
NFL insider called Rashee Rice’s delayed disciplinary hearing ‘odd’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025
Quinshon Judkins Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ rookie Quinshon Judkins avoided a formal misdemeanor battery charge
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2025
Arrow to top