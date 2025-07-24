Darius Slayton said Russell Wilson brings ‘clarity’ to the Giants’ offense

After six years with Daniel Jones, the Giants parted ways with the former first-round pick during the 2024 regular season. As his replacement, the Giants brought in Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

The 36-year-old is the most experienced QB New York has on its roster in 2025. Recently, head coach Brian Daboll named Wilson the Giants’ starter for Week 1 vs. Washington. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Giants WR Darius Slayton said that Russell Wilson brings “clarity” to the offense.

Russell Wilson brings valuable experience to New York’s roster

Darius Slayton says Russell Wilson has brought “clarity” to the Giants’ offense: “He’s been playing football for a long time, he knows what works for him – it makes it simple for us to get on the same page as him” pic.twitter.com/GvAGJhWh2f — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 24, 2025



Since the 2019 season, the New York Giants have struggled to have competent and reliable QB play. With Daniel Jones off the roster, New York needed to make a move for 2025. The team signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal. It is Wilson’s third team in as many seasons. The 10-time Pro Bowler made 11 starts for Pittsburgh in 2024 and went 6-5.

NFL training camps are underway this week, and the media have access to speak with players. On Thursday, Giants’ beat reporters spoke with veteran WR Darius Slayton. He was asked what Russell Wilson brings to the team that they’ve been missing in recent years. Slayton said that Wilson brings “clarity” to New York’s offensive vision in 2025.

#Giants HC Brian Daboll said Russell Wilson is his starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/pFFV5S7Pui — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 23, 2025

Additionally, Slayton mentioned how Russell Wilson has 13 years of NFL experience. The longtime QB knows what works for him and what doesn’t. This allows New York’s skill posistion players to be on the same page with Wilson. Clarity is something the Giants haven’t had on offense since the days of Eli Manning. It will not be easy for the Giants in 2025. According to Sharp Football Analysis, New York has the toughest-ranked schedule this upcoming season.