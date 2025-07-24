NFL

Darius Slayton said Russell Wilson brings ‘clarity’ to the Giants’ offense

Zach Wolpin
After six years with Daniel Jones, the Giants parted ways with the former first-round pick during the 2024 regular season. As his replacement, the Giants brought in Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. 

The 36-year-old is the most experienced QB New York has on its roster in 2025. Recently, head coach Brian Daboll named Wilson the Giants’ starter for Week 1 vs. Washington. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Giants WR Darius Slayton said that Russell Wilson brings “clarity” to the offense.

Russell Wilson brings valuable experience to New York’s roster


Since the 2019 season, the New York Giants have struggled to have competent and reliable QB play. With Daniel Jones off the roster, New York needed to make a move for 2025. The team signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.  It is Wilson’s third team in as many seasons. The 10-time Pro Bowler made 11 starts for Pittsburgh in 2024 and went 6-5.

NFL training camps are underway this week, and the media have access to speak with players. On Thursday, Giants’ beat reporters spoke with veteran WR Darius Slayton. He was asked what Russell Wilson brings to the team that they’ve been missing in recent years. Slayton said that Wilson brings “clarity” to New York’s offensive vision in 2025.

Additionally, Slayton mentioned how Russell Wilson has 13 years of NFL experience. The longtime QB knows what works for him and what doesn’t. This allows New York’s skill posistion players to be on the same page with Wilson. Clarity is something the Giants haven’t had on offense since the days of Eli Manning. It will not be easy for the Giants in 2025. According to Sharp Football Analysis, New York has the toughest-ranked schedule this upcoming season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
