Giants’ rookie Abdul Carter was another player who was prank-called on draft night

Zach Wolpin
Last Thursday, the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. One issue the NFL ran into this draft season was prank calls from outside numbers. 

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders received a prank call from Jax Ulbrich. Son of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich. As a result, Atlanta was fined $250,000 by the NFL, and Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 by the Falcons. His son got Sanders’ number from his iPad. Several top prospects were prank-called during the draft. The latest to share their story was Giants rookie Abdul Carter.

Abdul Carter revealed he was another player who was pranked during the draft


ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that Abdul Carter was another high-profile prospect who was pranked on draft night. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Carter received the prank call when the Jaguars were on the clock with the #2 pick. The call told Carter that Jacksonville was going to select him with the second overall pick. Rosenhaus says that Carter and he knew the call was not real. Minutes later, he received a call from the Giants and was drafted third overall.

Rosenhaus said it’s “unfortunate” that these private numbers are being leaked. The league is still looking into who pranked Abdul Carter. His caller is not the same person who pranked Shedeur Sanders. It’s a shame that these athletes have to deal with that type of behavior. They wait their whole lives to be drafted. The last thing that should be happening is them receiving a prank call.

Luckily for Abdul Carter, he was the next pick after he was pranked. The same cannot be said for other players. Colts TE Tyler Warren was pranked while the Jets were on the board at #7. However, he was not selected until Indianapolis picked at #14. The worst of them all was Browns QB Shedeur Sanders. He was pranked in the second round and was not selected until the fifth round.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Apr 30 2025
