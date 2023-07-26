NFL

Giants: LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, with a record-setting $67 million fully guaranteed

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
Andrew Thomas Giants pic

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas fourth overall. His first season with the team was shaky and he made improvements in year two. Thomas’ 2022 campaign was by far the best of his short NFL career thus far. The 24-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. 

With that, Thomas has solidified himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The Giants wanted to pay him like one of the top players at his position and he got a record-setting deal. He signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, but got $67 million fully guaranteed. That’s the most money fully guaranteed to an OL.

Andrew Thomas cashed in on his All-Pro season with a five-year, $117.5 million extension


After signing a five-year extension with New York, LT Andrew Thomas is under contract through the 2029 season. His $67 million fully guaranteed passed Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley’s $64.1 million. Thomas was a key piece in helping the Giants’ offense finish with the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL last season.

Thomas did not play well his rookie season and many called the All-Pro a bust after 16 games. He even called his 2020 campaign “embarrassing” and emphasized that he wanted to be playing better. It took a few years, but Thomas has become one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Coaches, scouts, and executives around the league ranked him as the 7th best tackle according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.


Andrew Thomas is not the only Giant who signed a long-term deal this offseason. In March, the team signed Daniel Jones to a  four-year, $160 million deal. Dexter Lawrence also signed a four-year, $90 million extension in May. The Giants have wanted to lock up their in-house talent and they’ve gotten that done this offseason. After winning a playoff game last season, the Giants are trying to build off the success they had in 2022.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants: LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, with a record-setting $67 million fully guaranteed

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
rsz rdi7iiwyyvchtdnhz4r3lmvgl4
NFL
Opposing Player Calls Patriots QB Mac Jones Disrespectful, “Don’t Trash Talk Me.”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Things have changed quite a bit for the New England Patriots over the last few years. After being arguably the greatest and longest-lasting dynasty that the NFL has ever seen,…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Nick Bosa Is A No-Show At 49ers Camp, Wants A Richer Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

Nick Bosa solidified his place as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL last season. He made an outstanding comeback from injury to record 15.5 sacks in…

cyfc2vijtxlpbnpvn2ls
NFL
Cowboys And Trevon Diggs Agree On A Five-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
Danielle Hunter Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings: Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp, but won’t practice until his contract is resolved
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
1425039203.0
NFL
Michael Thomas Expected To Be Full Participant In Training Camp
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
Arrow to top