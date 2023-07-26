In the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas fourth overall. His first season with the team was shaky and he made improvements in year two. Thomas’ 2022 campaign was by far the best of his short NFL career thus far. The 24-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors last season.

With that, Thomas has solidified himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The Giants wanted to pay him like one of the top players at his position and he got a record-setting deal. He signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, but got $67 million fully guaranteed. That’s the most money fully guaranteed to an OL.

Andrew Thomas cashed in on his All-Pro season with a five-year, $117.5 million extension

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.@JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed the deal to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FTHq1VFlfL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023



After signing a five-year extension with New York, LT Andrew Thomas is under contract through the 2029 season. His $67 million fully guaranteed passed Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley’s $64.1 million. Thomas was a key piece in helping the Giants’ offense finish with the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL last season.

Thomas did not play well his rookie season and many called the All-Pro a bust after 16 games. He even called his 2020 campaign “embarrassing” and emphasized that he wanted to be playing better. It took a few years, but Thomas has become one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Coaches, scouts, and executives around the league ranked him as the 7th best tackle according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He’s not going anywhere 😏 We have signed Andrew Thomas to a contract extension! 📰: https://t.co/6wQPQnikag pic.twitter.com/dVhkyTLF1Z — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023



Andrew Thomas is not the only Giant who signed a long-term deal this offseason. In March, the team signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal. Dexter Lawrence also signed a four-year, $90 million extension in May. The Giants have wanted to lock up their in-house talent and they’ve gotten that done this offseason. After winning a playoff game last season, the Giants are trying to build off the success they had in 2022.