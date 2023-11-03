NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
The Raiders are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats in the NFL this weekend, as they take on New York in week 9 of the season. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants Picks 

  • Back the Raiders to cover (-1.5)(-110)
  • Josh Jacobs over 72.5 rushing yards (-110)
Raiders vs Giants Pick 1: Back The Raiders To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in poor form of late in the NFL, but we are backing them to bounce back to victory this weekend when they face a New York Giants side with six losses after eight weeks.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his return to Las Vegas last weekend against the Lions, who were able to show just how good they are this year with a comfortable win at Ford Field.

Despite losing to to the Lions last week, we think that Garoppolo can bounce back to form this weekend with the Raiders QB surely back to full health.

Raiders vs Giants Pick 2: Josh Jacobs Over 72.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second selection for the Giants-Raiders game this weekend is for Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs to record over 72 rushing yards.

Jacobs has been consistently putting up good numbers for Las Vegas over the first eight weeks of the season, which is possibly why his rushing prop has been set so high this weekend.

The Raiders running back has been averaging 51 yards a week so far this year, but that average was brought down significantly in week 2 when Jacobs rushed for -2 yards.

We are confident the Raiders will bounce back to winning ways this weekend and to do so Jacobs will have to be in good form, which is something that we think is certainly achievable.

Raiders vs Giants Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders: -125 | New York Giants: +105
  • Point Spread: Raiders (-1.5) -110 | Giants (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 37.0 -110 | Under 37.0 -110

 

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
