Giants’ Darius Slayton had a hilarious reaction to the new Madden trailer showing him dropping a pass

Madden 26 officially releases to the public on August 14. That’s a little over two months away. To keep fans engaged, EA Sports releases new information and gameplay from Madden trailers.

Ari Meirov is an NFL insider for The 33rd Team and has a podcast called NFL Spotlight. He has exclusive interviews with players, coaches, and executives around the league. Recently, Meirov had Giants’ Darius Slayton. The veteran WR had a hilarious reaction when he was told the new Madden trailer shows him dropping a pass.

Darius Slayton was stunned when he found out he dropped a pass in the new Madden trailer

Darius Slayton’s reaction to finding out Madden has him dropping a pass in their trailer 😂 Full episode: https://t.co/WFfMPNnoGN https://t.co/J4bGdO6uuO pic.twitter.com/XGhcse0zEy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2025



The 2025 season will be Darius Slayton’s 7th year in the NFL, all with the New York Giants. He was a fifth-round pick by New York in the 2019 NFL draft. Slayton has been a reliable pass catcher for the Giants since his rookie season. In four of the last five seasons, Slayton has played at least 16 games for New York. Recently, the 28-year-old was on the NFL Spotlight podcast with Ari Meirov.

In the clip above, you can watch Darius Slayton’s reaction to finding out the new Madden trailer has him dropping a pass. Slayton’s eyes lit up, and he could not believe what he was told. He told the podcast that he had not seen that clip yet but would look for it after the interview. Darius Slayton was not upset and jokingly called it a “get back” by Madden. New York’s WR said he’s been critical of the game over his career.

Giants’ Darius Slayton is 1,580 receiving yards away from passing Odell Beckham Jr to have the second most receiving yards in team history. In 2025, Slayton’s QB to start the season will be veteran Russell Wilson. New York brought him in on a one-year deal. Darius Slayton should thrive with Wilson as his QB. His 770 receiving yards in 2023 are the most he’s had in a single season. Could the veteran break 1,000 with Russell Wilson under center?