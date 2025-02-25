NFL

Four ‘under the radar’ players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this week

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jordan Burch Oregon pic
Jordan Burch Oregon pic

The 2025 NFL scouting combine starts on Thursday, February 27. Three-hundred-twenty-nine of the nation’s top prospects were invited this year. 

Heading into the 2025 combine, several unknown players will boost their draft stock. Next, we’ll take a look at four “under the radar” players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this week.

Who are four ‘under the radar’ players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine?


1. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee (RB)

During his senior season with the Tennessee Volunteers, Dylan Sampson had a career-best season. He played in 13 games for Tennessee and rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. Both his rushing yards and touchdowns led the SEC. Sampson was named 2024 SEC Player of the Year. At five-foot-eleven, 200 pounds, Sampson should adjust quickly to the NFL. One of his biggest strengths on the field is his speed. Sampson is expected to compete this week for the fastest 40-yard dash among RBs. At just 20 years old, Sampson has the traits and tools to be an RB1 in the NFL.

2. Jordan Burch, Oregon (DL)

To start his collegiate career, Jordan Burch played three seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks. After his 2022 campaign, Burch transferred to Oregon. The 23-year-old has played the last two seasons for the Ducks. He had a career-best season in 2024 with (8.5) sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and six passes defended. Burch is six-foot-six, 290 pounds, and worked on reshaping his body to be ready for the NFL. His best traits heading into the draft are his combination of size and speed. Burch is an explosive defensive lineman and will excel at the next level.

3. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, (RB)

The 2025 draft class is loaded at RB. Top players include Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Quinshon Judkins. However, some RBs are going under the radar. One of them is Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten. He began his career at North Carolina A&T before he transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season. Tuten rushed for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season. The 22-year-old clocked in at over 23 miles per hour at game speed. He’s hit a 4.32 40-yard dash before and will put his speed to the test this week at the scouting combine. Tuten could shoot up draft boards with an impressive performance.

4. Savion Williams, TCU (WR)

Savion Williams played five seasons for TCU and only scratched the surface of his true potential. During his senior year of high school, Williams played QB. He made the transition to WR in college and has slowly improved each year. At six-foot-five, 225 pounds, Williams has the frame of an NFL WR. He reportedly clocked in at 22.5 miles per hour on the field. His combination of size and speed makes him one of the most intriguing WR prospects. If Williams can continue to develop, he has the chance to be a special player. During his final season at TCU, he had 60 catches for 611 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will return in 2025 for his 13th season with Kansas City

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025
Jordan Burch Oregon pic
NFL
Four ‘under the radar’ players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025

The 2025 NFL scouting combine starts on Thursday, February 27. Three-hundred-twenty-nine of the nation’s top prospects were invited this year.  Heading into the 2025 combine, several unknown players will boost…

Jonathan Allen Commadners pic
NFL
The Commanders will allow Jonathan Allen to seek a trade this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025

The 2024 season was Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach of the Washington Commanders. It was also Jayden Daniels’ rookie year at QB.  A 12-5 record was Washington’s best…

Shaq Thompson Panthers pic
NFL
Long-time Carolina Panther Shaq Thompson will be a free agent this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 24 2025
Zack Martin Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ seven-time All-Pro Zack Martin has announced his retirement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2025
Stefon Diggs Texans pic
NFL
Texans GM Nick Caserio said the “door is always open” for Stefon Diggs to return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2025
Jevon Holland Dolphinis pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Jevon Holland
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2025
Arrow to top