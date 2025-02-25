The 2025 NFL scouting combine starts on Thursday, February 27. Three-hundred-twenty-nine of the nation’s top prospects were invited this year.

Heading into the 2025 combine, several unknown players will boost their draft stock. Next, we’ll take a look at four “under the radar” players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this week.

Who are four ‘under the radar’ players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine?

The 5 sleepers to watch at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine 👀https://t.co/Gr2uxMdJ26 — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2025



1. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee (RB)

During his senior season with the Tennessee Volunteers, Dylan Sampson had a career-best season. He played in 13 games for Tennessee and rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. Both his rushing yards and touchdowns led the SEC. Sampson was named 2024 SEC Player of the Year. At five-foot-eleven, 200 pounds, Sampson should adjust quickly to the NFL. One of his biggest strengths on the field is his speed. Sampson is expected to compete this week for the fastest 40-yard dash among RBs. At just 20 years old, Sampson has the traits and tools to be an RB1 in the NFL.

2. Jordan Burch, Oregon (DL)

To start his collegiate career, Jordan Burch played three seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks. After his 2022 campaign, Burch transferred to Oregon. The 23-year-old has played the last two seasons for the Ducks. He had a career-best season in 2024 with (8.5) sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and six passes defended. Burch is six-foot-six, 290 pounds, and worked on reshaping his body to be ready for the NFL. His best traits heading into the draft are his combination of size and speed. Burch is an explosive defensive lineman and will excel at the next level.

3. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, (RB)

The 2025 draft class is loaded at RB. Top players include Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Quinshon Judkins. However, some RBs are going under the radar. One of them is Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten. He began his career at North Carolina A&T before he transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season. Tuten rushed for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season. The 22-year-old clocked in at over 23 miles per hour at game speed. He’s hit a 4.32 40-yard dash before and will put his speed to the test this week at the scouting combine. Tuten could shoot up draft boards with an impressive performance.

4. Savion Williams, TCU (WR)

Savion Williams played five seasons for TCU and only scratched the surface of his true potential. During his senior year of high school, Williams played QB. He made the transition to WR in college and has slowly improved each year. At six-foot-five, 225 pounds, Williams has the frame of an NFL WR. He reportedly clocked in at 22.5 miles per hour on the field. His combination of size and speed makes him one of the most intriguing WR prospects. If Williams can continue to develop, he has the chance to be a special player. During his final season at TCU, he had 60 catches for 611 yards and six receiving touchdowns.