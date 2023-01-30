After the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore Sunday, he’s now expected to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ new OC.

It was reported that the Chargers were going to speak with Moore, however it’s looking like things have progressed rapidly since, and Moore is all but officially the new Chargers offensive coordinator.

The #Chargers have been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Kellen Moore when it became clear there may be a mutual parting of the ways. Now, he’s expected to land in Los Angeles with one of the top jobs available. https://t.co/AcYmwKWcV5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

He will replace Joe Lombardi, who was fired after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the playoffs earlier this month. There’s hope in LA that his arrival will bring results and better things from the offense that wasn’t good enough in the post season, despite the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Moore had been with the Cowboys for the past four seasons, which includes the first season under former head coach Jason Garrett, and the last three under Mike McCarthy.

Despite having one of the most productive offenses in the league over the past couple of seasons, the Cowboys parted way with Moore despite him having another year left on his deal.

Near the middle of the season, the Cowboys were towards the bottom of the league in scoring average when Dak Prescott was out with an injured thumb. However when Dak returned, the Cowboys rapidly improved again, with four games of 40+ points to finish fifth in the NFL with a 27.3 average at the end of the regular season.

