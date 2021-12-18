Fenerbahce and Besiktas will face each other on Sunday, 19th December 2021 in order to play the Turkish Super Lig game.
Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Preview
Fenerbahce is in the fifth position in the league table having 27 points. Fenerbahce suffered a 3-2 defeat against Gaziantep in the last match.
On the other hand, Besiktas stands in seventh place with 24 points. Besiktas won the last match against Kayserispor by a 4-2 scoreline.
Last but not the least, Fenerbahce and Besiktas will work hard to win the Sunday’s match.
Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Team News
Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:
Ozer; Kim, Tisserand, Szalai; Kadioglu, Crespo, Gustavo, Osayi-Samuel; Rossi, Ozil; Dursun
Besiktas possible starting lineup:
Destanoglu; Rosier, Saatci, Vida, Yilmaz; Hutchinson, Josef, Pjanic; Ghezzal, Batshuayi, Larin
Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Fenerbahce vs Besiktas from Bet365:
Match Winner
Fenerbahce: 23/20
Draw: 13/5
Besiktas: 21/10
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 73/100
Under: 6/5
Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Prediction
After analyzing past performances of both teams, most football betting sites predict that Fenerbahce will land the victory.
Prediction: Fenerbahce to win at 23/20.
Bet on Fenerbahce to win at 23/20 with bet365.
