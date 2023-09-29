So far this season, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 on the season. They lost to the Lions in Week 3 but beat the Panthers in Week 1 and the Packers in Week 2. This Sunday, they are on a true road trip across the pond where they will face the Jaguars in London.

The Falcons have a few players who are on the injury report this week. One of them is All-Pro WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson. He has yet to play a game for the Falcons this season. Patterson was listed with a thigh injury this week in practice. There’s a chance that the 32-year-old could play this weekend, but nothing is certain.

Will Cordarrelle Patterson make his season debut for the Falcons in Week 4?

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) questionable to play vs. Jaguars at Wembleyhttps://t.co/Jct5yt4L1Y pic.twitter.com/svPWYt3bmN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 29, 2023



When the Falcons released their injury report on Friday afternoon, Cordarelle Patterson was listed as questionable. Despite showing signs of playing in the first three weeks, Patterson has yet to make his season debut. He’s missed each of their first three games due to injury. There’s uncertainty as to whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday or if he will miss his fourth game in a row.

Patterson played in 13 of Atlanta’s 17 games in 2022. He had 695 rushing, 122 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 11 starts. If Patterson is unable to play, they’ll have to rely on some of their other playmakers. Desmond Ridder is in his first season as the Falcons’ starting QB. He’s hesitant to take shots and you can’t blame him. The team relies on the run game when they can and take advantage of the passing game when they can.

The Falcons have officially downgraded Josh Ali to OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable.https://t.co/lclbC3yELl — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) September 29, 2023



Through three games, the Falcons are averaging (18.3) points. That is 23rd of 32 teams in the NFL. In three games this season, the Jaguars defense is allowing (348.3) yards per game, the 18th most in the NFL. Atlanta’s recipe for success is running the ball and playing sitfiling defense vs. Jacksonville.