Falcons Injury Report: Will Cordarrelle Patterson be ready to play his first game of the 2023 season this Sunday?

Zach Wolpin
So far this season, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 on the season. They lost to the Lions in Week 3 but beat the Panthers in Week 1 and the Packers in Week 2. This Sunday, they are on a true road trip across the pond where they will face the Jaguars in London. 

The Falcons have a few players who are on the injury report this week. One of them is All-Pro WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson. He has yet to play a game for the Falcons this season. Patterson was listed with a thigh injury this week in practice. There’s a chance that the 32-year-old could play this weekend, but nothing is certain.

Will Cordarrelle Patterson make his season debut for the Falcons in Week 4?


When the Falcons released their injury report on Friday afternoon, Cordarelle Patterson was listed as questionable. Despite showing signs of playing in the first three weeks, Patterson has yet to make his season debut. He’s missed each of their first three games due to injury. There’s uncertainty as to whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday or if he will miss his fourth game in a row.

Patterson played in 13 of Atlanta’s 17 games in 2022. He had 695 rushing, 122 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 11 starts. If Patterson is unable to play, they’ll have to rely on some of their other playmakers. Desmond Ridder is in his first season as the Falcons’ starting QB. He’s hesitant to take shots and you can’t blame him. The team relies on the run game when they can and take advantage of the passing game when they can.


Through three games, the Falcons are averaging (18.3) points. That is 23rd of 32 teams in the NFL. In three games this season, the Jaguars defense is allowing (348.3) yards per game, the 18th most in the NFL. Atlanta’s recipe for success is running the ball and playing sitfiling defense vs. Jacksonville.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
