The NFL is back in London in Week 4 for a matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars. Both teams are coming off respective losses in Week 3. Atlanta lost to the Lions and the Jaguars lost to the Texans. Three teams are currently 2-1 in the NFC South, one of them being the Falcons.

The Jaguars are one of three teams in the AFC South that have a 1-2 record. Indianapolis is the only team in their division with a winning record of 2-1. Jacksonville needs a win to stay competitive in the AFC South and the Falcons want to win their division and go to the playoffs this season. It should be an exciting game this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Jacksonville has an all-time record of 4-5 when playing overseas in London

Are the @Jaguars and @AtlantaFalcons ready to play in Andy’s room? Toy Story Funday Football 🏈 Sunday 9:30am ET on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1UbVB3Fvue — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2023

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Jaguars game Week 4

1. Tyler Allgeier Over 36.5 rushing yards @ (-120) via BetOnline

In the 2023 Draft, the Falcons used the 8th overall pick on RB Bijan Robinson. He’s been everything that Atlanta hoped he’d be as a rookie and it’s clear his talent level is elite. However, he still does share a backfield with Tyler Allgeier. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who rushed for 1,000+ yards as a rookie last season.

Allgeier has carried the ball 38 times this season and Robinson has 39 carries. However, Allgeier has two rushing touchdowns and Robinson has yet to score on the ground in 2023. For Sunday’s Week 4 matchup vs. the Jags, Allgeier’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (36.5). The 23-year-old has gone over that number in two of his three games played this season. He didn’t hit that over in Week 3, but the Falcons only had 44 rushing yards as a team and only scored six points.

2. Trevor Lawrence Over 33.5 pass attempts @ (-122) via BetOnline

Through three games played this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a 1-2 record. They beat the Colts in Week 1, but have lost back-to-back games vs. the Chiefs and Texans. In Week 4, the Jaguars will be playing a true road game overseas in London when they face the Falcons. This is a game the Jags need to win if they want to stay competitive in the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence needs to be in control and have the offense running smoothly. He’s best when he’s throwing the ball and letting his playmakers do the work. For this 9:30 a.m. EST matchup, Lawrence’s O/U for pass attempts is at 33.5. That’s a number he’s gone over in two of his three games already this season. He failed to do it in Week 1 with 32 pass attempts. Lawrence did have over 40+ passing attempts in weeks 2 and 3.

3. Travis Etienne Jr. Over 3.5 receptions @ (+131+ via BetOnline

Travis Etienne was a 2021 Draft pick by the Jaguars, but he missed the 2021 season due to injury. The 24-year-old followed that up with 1,125 rushing and 316 receiving yards in 2022. He’s proved that he can be a dual-threat RB for the Falcons. Last season, Etienne only had 32 total receptions. This year, he already has 11 catches through three games.

He is on pace to shatter that number from 2022 and has close to 60+ catches this season. For Sunday’s contest vs. the Falcons, Etienne’s O/U for receptions is at (3.5). Etienne has hit that over in two of his three games this season. In London last season, Etienne had a big game vs. the Broncos in London last season with 156 rushing yards. He also had three catches in that game. Fans should expect another big performance from Etienne this Sunday.