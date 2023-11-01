Through their first eight games of the season, Atlanta is 4-4 after a loss to the Titans in Week 8. Desmond Ridder started the final four games of 2022 for the Falcons. They decided to keep him as the starter for 2023. Ridder has left a lot to be desired for the Falcons this season. He’s 6-6 in his first 12 starts in Atlanta.

The former third-round pick had to leave the third quarter of Week 8 to be evaluated for a concussion. Backup QB Taylor Heinicke came in and finished the game for the Falcons. He gave a spark to their offense and it was enough for the coaches to decide to bench Ridder in Week 8. Heinicke will be making his first start of the season for the Falcons in Week 9 vs. Minnesota.

Arthur Smith announced that Taylor Heinicke will start for the Falcons in Week 8

The #Falcons have named Taylor Heinicke as their starting QB for this week vs. the Vikings. Desmond Ridder is the backup. pic.twitter.com/cdXYKoQ00I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023



Before signing with the Falcons this offseason, Taylor Heinicke was with the Washington Commanders from 2020-2022. He played in 26 games for Washington and made 24 starts. The 30-year-old QB threw for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine starts with the Commanders last year.

Heinicke will be taking control of an offense with a lot of talent. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are going to be his go-to targets when they are not running the ball. Rookie RB Bijan Robinson has been incredible to start the season and Atlanta has leaned on their run game. With Heinicke as their starter, the team might have a little bit more success passing. Desmond Ridder only had one game in his first eight starts this season where he had at least two passing touchdowns.

Here’s how #Falcons HC Arthur Smith explained the decision to go with Taylor Heinicke after saying on Sunday that they didn’t bench Desmond Ridder because of performance.pic.twitter.com/NLCuRAS6fs https://t.co/2HX3BeQYkw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023



Head coach Arthur Smith said to the media that Heinicke is the starter for Week 9 and nothing has been decided any further than that. It’s hard to see the Falcons going back to Ridder if Heinicke can play to the standard he’s shown over the past three seasons. Heinicke was a desired backup this offseason and the Falcons are going to give him his first start of the season this Sunday vs. the Vikings.