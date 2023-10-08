American Football

Everygame NFL Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 5, Including Eagles vs Rams Betting Offer

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1

Claim the Everygame NFL free bet for NFL Sunday week 5, that includes the Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams, which is a 100% deposit bonus up to $500. Let’s show you how easy this is to do.

Everygame Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 5 — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Join top US sportsbook Everygame and you’ll be rewarded with an opening 100% deposit bonus up to $500, which you can then use to bet on NFL Sunday week 5. Plus, being an offshore betting site, Everygame don’t have to adhere to any US state gambling laws – meaning you can bet anywhere with them.

How To Claim Everygame Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 5

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Get $500 in NFL free bets
Claim $500 Everygame NFL Free Bet

Everygame Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 5: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Giants vs Seahawks betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest around to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use for NFL Sunday week 5, including the top match between the Eagles and Rams.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Here Are Some Everygame Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $250 – Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Join Everygame For NFL Sunday Week 5 Betting?

Everygame does exactly what their name says – cover EVERY game in the NFL. While not only do they have betting odds for all the matches, but all the popular associated markets too – so betting on NFL Sunday week 5 with them is simple.

New players can get going with a $500 (100%) deposit bonus that is a great way of betting on the NFL is you are new to it.

Plus, being based offshore, then Everygame will allow bets to be placed from anywhere in the US as they don’t have to fall into line with the various different gambling laws and rules around America.

With no KYC checks on sign-up either, then getting started is made easy and there are then many existing customer offers that include a refer-a-friend and ongoing NFL parlay free bets to look out for.

Eagles and Rams Play For 44th Time

The Eagles and Rams have met 43 times before and it couldn’t be much tighter in the series with the Eagles leading just 22-20 (1 tie).

They last played in September 2020, which resulted in a 37-19 win for the Rams, but the good news for Eagles fans is that they’ve got a top record on the road at the SoFi Stadium – winning their last four matches in LA.

Looking at the moneyline betting odds, Philadelphia are the favorites @ -210, so a $100 win bet on them would return a $47.62 profit, while a $100 win on the Rams @ +175 would see a $175 return.

Where’s your money going, but whey not join Everygame ahead of the match and place a wager on the game with their free bet?

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ -210
  • Los Angeles Rams @ +175

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Everygame Pluses

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Arrow to top