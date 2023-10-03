Soccer

Everygame Champions League Free Bets: Claim $500 In Soccer Betting Offers

Andy Newton
Champions League final in Argentina
The Everygame Champions League free bets will give you $500 in soccer betting offers that you could then use on this week’s latest group games in the best European soccer tournament.

Everygame Champions League Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Everygame are offering Champions League soccer lovers the chance to double their bankroll ahead of the latest set of Group games (3 & 4 Oct) with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

How To Claim Your Champions League Free Bets With Eveygame

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in Champions League free bets
Claim $500 Everygame Champions League Soccer Free Bet

Everygame Champions League Free Bets: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Champions League free bet soccer bonus is one of the best and easiest around to claim, giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on the upcoming Group games between 3 & 4 October.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as Champions League free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why Join Everygame For Champions League Betting?

Everygame offers soccer betting fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cash during the 2023/24 season and you can get started with a $500 Champions League free bet.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on soccer, Everygame has established itself as one of the front runners in the world of online sportsbooks. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

You can also bet on Champions League with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why soccer fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your soccer bets this season.

Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on the 2023/24 Champions League
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
