To put it simply, DeVonta Smith is going through a lull on offense for the Eagles in his last two games. The former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner has not been playing up to his standard. In Philadelphia’s first loss of the season last week, Smith had five catches on 11 targets. This means he had more drops (6) than he did catches in that game.

Eagles fans know that’s not the normal production they usually get from Smith. To make matters worse, the 24-year-old popped up on the injury report. He’s reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday. There’s still plenty of time before their game on SNF, but Smith’s availability is certainly in question for Week 7.

DeVonta Smith is dealing with a new hamstring injury that reportedly started this week

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith did not practice today due to a hamstring injury, per @MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/EU9z1EOOyQ — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 18, 2023



According to reports, nobody knew that Smith was dealing with a hamstring injury until Wednesday. Philly could play it cautiously with Smith moving forward. They do not want to lose him for an extended period of time or risk any further injury. He has yet to miss a game this season, but that could change in Week 7.

This week, the Eagles went out and added veteran depth to their WR core. Philly signed former All-Pro WR Julio Jones to their roster for the 2023 season. The 34-year-old spent 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 10 games and made five starts. Now, he joins another championship contender in the NFC. If Smith were unable to play in Week 7, Julio Jones could be used more by the Eagles.

Not a good injury report for #Eagles No practice for Blankenship, Lane Johnson, Roby and DeVonta Smith Eagles dealing with lots of injuries heading into their toughest game of the season so far: pic.twitter.com/OqczywihLG — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 18, 2023



Along with Smith and Jones, the Eagles also have A.J. Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Dallas Goedert to catch passes. Brown is leading the team with 42 receptions for 672 yards, the second-most in the NFL this season. Smith has 28 receptions for 334 yards. Goedert has 26 receptions for 247 yards in 2023. The Eagles will need all the offensive production they can get in Week 7. They’ll be facing the Miami Dolphins who have the best offense in the league this season. Philly’s offense will have to try and keep up with the Dolphins this Sunday night.