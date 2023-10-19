NFL

Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of their Week 7 matchup vs. the Dolphins

Zach Wolpin
DeVonta Smith Eagles pic

To put it simply, DeVonta Smith is going through a lull on offense for the Eagles in his last two games. The former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner has not been playing up to his standard. In Philadelphia’s first loss of the season last week, Smith had five catches on 11 targets. This means he had more drops (6) than he did catches in that game. 

Eagles fans know that’s not the normal production they usually get from Smith. To make matters worse, the 24-year-old popped up on the injury report. He’s reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday. There’s still plenty of time before their game on SNF, but Smith’s availability is certainly in question for Week 7.

DeVonta Smith is dealing with a new hamstring injury that reportedly started this week


According to reports, nobody knew that Smith was dealing with a hamstring injury until Wednesday. Philly could play it cautiously with Smith moving forward. They do not want to lose him for an extended period of time or risk any further injury. He has yet to miss a game this season, but that could change in Week 7.

This week, the Eagles went out and added veteran depth to their WR core. Philly signed former All-Pro WR Julio Jones to their roster for the 2023 season. The 34-year-old spent 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 10 games and made five starts. Now, he joins another championship contender in the NFC. If Smith were unable to play in Week 7, Julio Jones could be used more by the Eagles.


Along with Smith and Jones, the Eagles also have A.J. Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Dallas Goedert to catch passes. Brown is leading the team with 42 receptions for 672 yards, the second-most in the NFL this season. Smith has 28 receptions for 334 yards. Goedert has 26 receptions for 247 yards in 2023. The Eagles will need all the offensive production they can get in Week 7. They’ll be facing the Miami Dolphins who have the best offense in the league this season. Philly’s offense will have to try and keep up with the Dolphins this Sunday night.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

