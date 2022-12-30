Eagles Coach Refuses To Name Starting QB For Sunday’s Crucial Match

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has refused to name a starting quarterback for the Eagles’ crucial clash against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, amid Jalen Hurts’ injury status.

The MVP contender missed last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder in their win over the Chicago Bears on December 18.

Hurts returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, but Sirianni said he still hasn’t seen enough to name the 24-year-old Pro Bowler as a starter at the Linc Sunday against the Saints.

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/XJya3ptgkx — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 29, 2022

“We’re still sorting through that,” Sirianni said. “Jalen had a good practice (Thursday) and did some things really well. Still going to sort through all those things. Haven’t decided anything yet. Still have a couple of days.

“I think you can take it up to game-day. He’s still healing. He’s still going through these things. Two days from now he’s going to be healthier than he is today.”

Eagles kick off Sunday at 1pm against the Saints.

