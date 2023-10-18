NFL

Dolphins Injury Report: Jalen Ramsey Returns To Practice On Wednesday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Miami Dolphins are sitting at 5-1 for the first time since 2002, and are widely considered to be one of the top teams that should be competing for a Super Bowl come January and February. They’ve had historic success on the offensive side of the ball, making them the dominant force that they are this season. The defense has been questionable, however, ranking 26th in points allowed and 20th in yards. But help could be on the way in the form of an All-Pro cornerback.

Ramsey Back At Practice For The Dolphins

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions during the offseason was Miami’s trade for Jalen Ramsey. The team had struggled with the consistency of their cornerbacks and were due for an upgrade if they wanted to be legit contenders, and they traded a third-round pick and a backup tight end to bring Ramsey in. He would line up opposite of Xavien Howard in Miami’s defense, and would give the Dolphins one of the top secondary units in the entire league.

Things didn’t quite start off on the right foot, as Ramsey suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during the opening days of training camp. He underwent surgery, and it was announced that he would miss “a few months” with hopes of returning before the end of the regular season.

Ramsey has beaten the timeline handed down to him, and according to reports out of Miami, is back on the practice field for the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Miami Could Use The Boost On Defense

From the time that he suffered the injury, Ramsey has vowed to return to action quicker than the medical experts predicted. Reports are that he worked vigorously through his rehab, and has been without crutches for months, and was even seen running up the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium recently.

The return to the practice field opens up the 21-day window for Ramsey to make his return. He has already been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Eagles, where Miami could be shorthanded at the cornerback position. But there is a chance that he returns during the following weeks, with an eye on the November 5th game against the Chiefs in Germany. The Dolphins will have a bye week after that, followed by a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

Miami currently has a +800 designation to win the Super Bowl.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
