NFL

Desjuan Johnson Is Mr. Irrelevant For 2023 NFL Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dejuan johnson at sdsu 9 24 22a vacz8 aywxx
rsz dejuan johnson at sdsu 9 24 22a vacz8 aywxx

It comes with an odd distinction that ultimately doesn’t mean anything, but there is a bit of hoopla that surrounds the player that is selected with the final pick in every NFL Draft. This year, the man that will be labeled Mr. Irrelevant is Toledo defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

NFL Draft: Mr. Irrelevant, A Defensive End From Toledo

Johnson spent five years with the Rockets, and had productive seasons during his junior and senior years. 29.5 tackles and 5 sacks between his final two campaigns, and in 2021 he was named Second-Team All-MAC. The following year, he was preseason First-Team All Mac.

He doesn’t have much more of a shot of making the Rams roster than any of the other 7th round picks do of making it with their respective teams. But if he wants to look for inspiration from players who were the final picks in other drafts, Johnson doesn’t have to look back too far.

Perhaps the most successful Mr. Irrelevant has been last year’s designee Brock Purdy. The 49ers selected the quarterback with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he started his rookie season in third place on the depth chart. But due to unfortunate injuries throughout the unit, Purdy was sprung into action late in the 2022 season, and didn’t lose a game until the NFC Championship.

Brock Purdy’s Success Should Be Motivation For Johnson

From the looks of it, the 49ers are favoring Purdy to be their starter for the upcoming season over former 3rd overall pick Trey Lance.

He isn’t the only last pick to have a successful career in the NFL. Kicker Ryan Succop was Mr. Irrelevant in 2009, and he has been kicking field goals in the league ever since. Mike Green (2000) started for three seasons in the Bears secondary, and had a 100+ tackle season in 2002.

Chad Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was Mr. Irrelevant in 2017. He climbed to the second spot on the Broncos depth chart, but was later released. He was the winning quarterback in the Grey Cup of the Canadian Football League in 2022.

The Texans originally held the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but dealt it to the Rams in a trade package earlier in the day.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
NFL

LATEST Colts Owner Says He Would Have Taken Will Levis If Richardson Gone

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  24min
rsz 12365823210
NFL
Patriots Select Both Kicker AND Punter During 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New England Patriots spent two decades dominating the AFC East, but now they find themselves playing catch up to every other team in the division. And while there is…

rsz 12522455030
NFL
Record 12 QBs Selected In First 5 Rounds Of 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The 2023 NFL Draft class always promised to be heavy on quarterback talent, but it was thought to be top-heavy, with potentially four pass throwers being selected in the top-5….

kelley levis
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis’ Sister, Kelley Levis Emerges as Unlikely Star Amid Brother’s Slide Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
will levis mom hug nfl draft
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts to Will Levis’ Surprising Slide Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
rsz 200901183723 roger goodell file
NFL
NFL Draft: 3 Things We Learned From Roger Goodell Interview
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Stroud
NFL
Tennessee Titans Expected To Trade Up And Take A QB
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 27 2023
Arrow to top