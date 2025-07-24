Denver’s Box Nix met with Drew Brees this offseason to ‘improve’ his game

The Denver Broncos finished with a 10-7 record in 2025. That was their best record since 2015, and it ended an eight-year playoff drought.

Last season, the team was led by rookie QB Bo Nix. He started all 17 games for Denver in 2024. Nix is the first Broncos rookie QB to start Week 1 since John Elway in 1983. After finishing third in offensive Rookie of the Year voting, Nix is determined to get better. Head coach Sean Payton said Nix requested to meet with his former MVP in New Orleans, Drew Brees. They spent a week together in San Diego this offseason.

Bo Nix was able to learn from Super Bowl champion Drew Brees this offseason

From 2006-2021, Sean Payton was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. His starting QB for 14 of those 15 seasons was 13-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees. With Payton as his play-caller, Brees had a legendary career with New Orleans. Brees led the NFL in passing yards seven times, passing touchdowns four times, and completion percentage six times.

Additionally, he is one of two QBs, along with Tom Brady, to amass 80,000+ career passing yards. Drew Brees is a legend of the game, and that’s why Broncos’ Bo Nix requested to meet with him this offseason. Sean Payton runs the same offensive system in Denver that he ran in New Orleans. That allows Drew Brees to use his years of experience to teach Nix whatever he can in a short amount of time.

They reportedly spent four to five days together this offseason in San Diego. During his rookie season, Bo Nix saw success in Sean Payton’s offense. He threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season. Nix had a six-game stretch where he averaged 282.6 passing yards per game.

If Nix can have that type of production the entire season, Denver will be a serious contender in the West. Bo Nix is determined to “improve” his game this offseason. Meeting with Drew Brees was one way to make that happen. The 25-year-old learned valuable information from Brees about Sean Payton’s offensive system.