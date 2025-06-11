Denver is signing RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year, $2.75 million contract for the 2025 season

In 2024, RB J.K. Dobbins played on a one-year deal for the Los Angeles Chargers. He posted a career-high 905 rushing yards and matched his personal-best with nine rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers placed a one-year, unrestricted free agent tender offer on Dobbins. He had until July 23 to sign with another team. Otherwise, Los Angeles would have exclusive negotiating rights. On Tuesday, NFL insiders announced that J.K. Dobbins is signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Dobbins will stay in the AFC West for another season.

BREAKING: The #Broncos are signing RB JK Dobbins, per multiple sources. The former Ohio State star had 1,058 yards from scrimmage last season with 9 TDs.



Just last week, J.K. Dobbins visited the Broncos’ facility to meet with the front office and coaching staff. Per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, negotiations have been underway since. J.K. Dobbins was a player Denver has real interest in, and they signed him to a one-year, $2.75 million deal. His contract could reach $5 million based on incentives.

During his professional career, J.K. Dobbins has missed significant time due to injury. As a rookie with Baltimore in 2020, Dobbins played in 15 games and made one start. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL. In 2023, Dobbins missed all but one game for the Ravens after suffering a torn Achilles. For the 2024 season, Dobbins was a member of the Chargers. He played in 13 games and missed four due to an MCL sprain.

Last season, J.K. Dobbins rushed for a career-high 905 rushing yards with Los Angeles. He played in 13 of their 17 games and made 11 starts. The 27-year-old matched his personal best with nine rushing touchdowns in one season. Dobbins joins a Broncos backfield with Audric Esteme, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie RJ Harvey. Who will be Denver’s starting RB come Week 1? If Dobbins can adjust quickly, he’ll have his opportunity.