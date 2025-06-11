NFL

Denver is signing RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year, $2.75 million contract for the 2025 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
J.K. Dobbins Chargers pic
J.K. Dobbins Chargers pic

In 2024, RB J.K. Dobbins played on a one-year deal for the Los Angeles Chargers. He posted a career-high 905 rushing yards and matched his personal-best with nine rushing touchdowns. 

The Chargers placed a one-year, unrestricted free agent tender offer on Dobbins. He had until July 23 to sign with another team. Otherwise, Los Angeles would have exclusive negotiating rights. On Tuesday, NFL insiders announced that J.K. Dobbins is signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Dobbins will stay in the AFC West for another season.

J.K. Dobbins will play for Denver in 2025


Just last week, J.K. Dobbins visited the Broncos’ facility to meet with the front office and coaching staff. Per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, negotiations have been underway since. J.K. Dobbins was a player Denver has real interest in, and they signed him to a one-year, $2.75 million deal. His contract could reach $5 million based on incentives.

During his professional career, J.K. Dobbins has missed significant time due to injury. As a rookie with Baltimore in 2020, Dobbins played in 15 games and made one start. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL. In 2023, Dobbins missed all but one game for the Ravens after suffering a torn Achilles. For the 2024 season, Dobbins was a member of the Chargers. He played in 13 games and missed four due to an MCL sprain.

Last season, J.K. Dobbins rushed for a career-high 905 rushing yards with Los Angeles. He played in 13 of their 17 games and made 11 starts. The 27-year-old matched his personal best with nine rushing touchdowns in one season. Dobbins joins a Broncos backfield with Audric Esteme, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie RJ Harvey. Who will be Denver’s starting RB come Week 1? If Dobbins can adjust quickly, he’ll have his opportunity.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bo Melton Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Packers WR Bo Melton is attempting to become a CB after the team traded Jaire Alexander

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2025
J.K. Dobbins Chargers pic
NFL
Denver is signing RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year, $2.75 million contract for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2025

In 2024, RB J.K. Dobbins played on a one-year deal for the Los Angeles Chargers. He posted a career-high 905 rushing yards and matched his personal-best with nine rushing touchdowns. …

Darius Slayton Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Darius Slayton had a hilarious reaction to the new Madden trailer showing him dropping a pass
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2025

Madden 26 officially releases to the public on August 14. That’s a little over two months away. To keep fans engaged, EA Sports releases new information and gameplay from Madden…

T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson pic
NFL
Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will not report to their respective mandatory minicamps
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Named Colts CEO as Ownership Passes to Jim Irsay’s Daughters
NFL
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Named Colts CEO as Ownership Passes to Jim Irsay’s Daughters
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 09 2025
NFL Mandatory Minicamps 2025: Key Dates, Rodgers in Pittsburgh, Sanders Opening QB Battle & More
NFL
NFL Mandatory Minicamps 2025: Key Dates, Rodgers in Pittsburgh, Sanders Opening QB Battle & More
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 09 2025
Jaire Alexander Packers pic
NFL
After seven seasons in Green Bay, the Packers plan to release CB Jaire Alexander
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
Arrow to top