Denver has signed Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million contract extension

Zach Wolpin
In Week 1 of the 2025 season, the Broncos are at home to face the Tennessee Titans. Ahead of that matchup, Denver has given a key defensive player a new long-term contract. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Broncos are signing Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million deal. His contract is worth up to $120 million, and Bonitto is guarenteed $70 million at signing. He is one of three players that Denver signed to a long-term deal this offseason. That includes Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton.

Nik Bonitto was given a four-year, $106 million extension from the Broncos


With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Broncos selected OLB Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old has increased his production each year with Denver. As a rookie, he finished with 1.5 sacks. During his second season, Bonitto had 8.0 sacks and started four games for the Broncos. Nik Bonitto’s role was increased ahead of the 2024 season. He played in all 17 games and made 15 starts for Denver.

Bonitto recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks last season. That was the third-most in the NFL last season after Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett. The 25-year-old pass rusher is now the highest-paid non-QB in Broncos franchise history. In 2024, Bonitto was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

Additionally, he was named second-team All-Pro. That’s why the young OLB got a massive contract extension this offseason. He’ll earn an average of $26.5 million per season on this new deal. Bonitto was vocal on social media that he wanted a contract extension ahead of free agency in 2026. Denver rewarded him with a four-year, $106 million deal.

Along with signing Nik Bonitto ahead of the 2025 season, Denver signed other key players. That includes defensive lineman Zach Allen. He received a four-year, $102 million extension. Allen had 8.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2024. Additionally, the team signed WR1 Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $92 million deal. Sutton is the team’s top receiving option and will continue to help Bo Nix grow as a young QB. Denver has a top defense in 2025 and hopes their offense can take a step forward. If that happens, the Broncos could be Super Bowl contenders.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
