Deebo Samuel has been granted permission to seek a trade from the 49ers

After a trip to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers took a major step back in 2024. It all started with All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey missing 13 of the team’s 17 games.

The 49ers went 6-11 in 2024 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. That was the worst record in the NFC West. At the NFL scouting combine this week, general manager John Lynch gave some insight on WR Deebo Samuel. Lynch noted the 49ers will permit Samuel to seek a trade this offseason.

Where will Deebo Samuel play in 2025?

#49ers GM John Lynch says they will “honor” Deebo Samuel’s request for a fresh start. Samuel has been granted permission to seek a trade, and his tenure in San Francisco will end after six years. pic.twitter.com/quDyZBLBgS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, WR Deebo Samuel was selected by the 49ers out of South Carolina. Over six seasons with San Francisco, he’s played in 81 games and has 73 starts. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old said he wanted to part ways with the 49ers. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this week at the scouting combine.

After six seasons, Samuel’s time with the Niners is likely over. This is not the first time Samuel has requested a trade from San Francisco. He did this at the end of the 2022 season. Instead of trading him, the Niners gave him a three-year deal with $58 million guaranteed. Samuel has a $15.8 million cap hit in 2025. That makes him a tradeable piece this offseason.

At his best, Deebo Samuel was a game-changing WR for the 49ers. During his 2021 campaign, Samuel had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His (18.2) yards per reception led the NFL. Additionally, Samuel carried the ball 59 times for 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Since then, he hasn’t come close to having that type of production. Deebo Samuel could be a solid WR2 for a team that already has an established WR on their roster. Where will the 2021 All-Pro play in 2025?