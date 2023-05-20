Davante Adams Ranks His Top-5 NFL Wide Receivers

Davante Adams has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for more than a half-decade. His rise to prominence came in Green Bay while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, earning two First Team All-Pro selections in his final two seasons with the team.

But a year ahead of Rodgers leaving to play for the New York Jets, Adams jetted off to the West Coast to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers had his struggles with a somewhat depleted receiving core, but Adams didn’t skip a beat when it came to his production.

Davante Adams Ranks The Top-5 WR In The NFL

Catching passes from his old pal Derek Carr, Davante Adams gained 1,516 yards in 2022, just 37 shy of his career high. His 14 touchdown receptions led the NFL. He earned his 6th straight Pro Bowl nod, and made yet another First Team All-Pro.

Do his numbers make him the best receiver in the league? It does, according to Davante Adams himself.

On a recent episode of I Am Athlete, Brandon Marshall asked the Raiders’ wideout to rank his top-5 wide receivers in the NFL today. Adams gave a thoughtful list, though he cheated a bit by including more than the allotted amount.

As most players would, Adams ranked himself the best at his position. It isn’t much of a stretch, given his aforementioned statistical numbers. But aside from himself, the first two players that he mentioned were Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. Adams cited Jefferson’s other-wordly knack for making tough catches, and Hill’s ability to continue his high production in a new location, as he did last season. Adams ranks them 2A and 2B.

Davante Adams named his top 5 wide receivers in the nfl right now 👀 1. Davante Adams

2A. Justin Jefferson

2B. Tyreek Hill

3. Stefon Diggs

4. Calvin Ridley

5A. Mike Evans

5B. CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/65TOnSbjiv — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 20, 2023

There are a couple of surprises on the list after that. Coming in at number 4 on Adams’ list is Calvin Ridley, who missed all of last season due to a suspension. Adams says not to look at the recent production from Ridley, but rather “the tape” of his abilities.

In order to fit a couple more guys in the list, Adams has a 5a and 5b, too. The first spot went to Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, while the final piece of the list was CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys.

Davante Adams is entitled to his opinion, and he would know about making a list of this given his status at the position. But one obvious omission is AJ Brown, who finished 4th in the league in yards in 2022.

