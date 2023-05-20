NFL

Davante Adams Ranks His Top-5 NFL Wide Receivers

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz o9jfbggsoog7o11olr0x
rsz o9jfbggsoog7o11olr0x

Davante Adams has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for more than a half-decade. His rise to prominence came in Green Bay while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, earning two First Team All-Pro selections in his final two seasons with the team.

But a year ahead of Rodgers leaving to play for the New York Jets, Adams jetted off to the West Coast to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers had his struggles with a somewhat depleted receiving core, but Adams didn’t skip a beat when it came to his production.

Davante Adams Ranks The Top-5 WR In The NFL

Catching passes from his old pal Derek Carr, Davante Adams gained 1,516 yards in 2022, just 37 shy of his career high. His 14 touchdown receptions led the NFL. He earned his 6th straight Pro Bowl nod, and made yet another First Team All-Pro.

Do his numbers make him the best receiver in the league? It does, according to Davante Adams himself.

On a recent episode of I Am Athlete, Brandon Marshall asked the Raiders’ wideout to rank his top-5 wide receivers in the NFL today. Adams gave a thoughtful list, though he cheated a bit by including more than the allotted amount.

As most players would, Adams ranked himself the best at his position. It isn’t much of a stretch, given his aforementioned statistical numbers. But aside from himself, the first two players that he mentioned were Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. Adams cited Jefferson’s other-wordly knack for making tough catches, and Hill’s ability to continue his high production in a new location, as he did last season. Adams ranks them 2A and 2B.

There are a couple of surprises on the list after that. Coming in at number 4 on Adams’ list is Calvin Ridley, who missed all of last season due to a suspension. Adams says not to look at the recent production from Ridley, but rather “the tape” of his abilities.

In order to fit a couple more guys in the list, Adams has a 5a and 5b, too. The first spot went to Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, while the final piece of the list was CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys.

Davante Adams is entitled to his opinion, and he would know about making a list of this given his status at the position. But one obvious omission is AJ Brown, who finished 4th in the league in yards in 2022.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jones mac usatsi 19765397
NFL

LATEST Mac Jones Is “Energized” To Have New OC In New England

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
rsz fwfs p0xgaadslf
NFL
Tom Brady Sends Message To Bryce Young, Will Levis, Other QBs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 19 2023

Tom Brady spent two decades rewriting the history books and becoming the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Now that he has retired, he is imparting his wisdom on…

rsz ffff
NFL
Report: Super Bowl 2026 To Be Played In Santa Clara, California
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 19 2023

The San Francisco 49ers built Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in hopes that it be a Super Bowl destination for years to come. They got their wish quickly, as…

rsz saaombd4uzi7pmcspsosbpksfm
NFL
Antonio Brown Set To Make His Return To Football
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
Addison
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Sign First Round Pick Jordan Addison
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 17 2023
rsz ffktfaryouznz2wbyzvn
NFL
Report: NFL GMs Believe That Ezekiel Elliot Has “Lost A Step”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
2by4
NFL
Vikings Replaced Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison On Their Twitter Banner
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 16 2023
Arrow to top