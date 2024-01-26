NFL

Dallas’ DC Dan Quinn to have an in-person interview with the Commanders ‘early next week’

Zach Wolpin
Several head coaching vacancies have been filled over the last week and only two jobs are left. The Commanders and Seahawks still need a head coach for the 2024 season. Washington parted ways with Ron Rivera and Seattle moved on from Pete Carroll. However, the Super Bowl champion head coach could move into a front-office role with the Seahawks. 

One name linked to the Washington Commanders’ job is Lions OC Ben Johnson. However, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will reportedly have an in-person interview with the team next week. Quinn was last a head coach with the Falcons in 2020 before he was fired mid-season. He was with Atlanta for six seasons. The 53-year-old has been the DC of the Dallas Cowboys for the last three seasons. Quinn has also been linked to Seattle’s head coaching vacancy as well.

Will Dan Quinn be hired by the Commanders as their next head coach?


From 2015-2020, Dan Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, his team made the Super Bowl and had to face Tom Brady and the Patriots. With roughly two minutes left in the third quarter, Atlanta was up 28-3 on New England. They would famously go on to lose 34-28 in OT. Even after that loss, the Falcons still kept Quinn around for three and a half more seasons. He was fired after Week 5 in 2020, starting the year 1-4.

Before his time as head coach of the Falcons, Quinn spent two seasons as DC for the Seahawks. Seattle made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in his short stint with the team. After he was fired from the Falcons, he landed on his feet for the next season and got the DC job with the Dallas Cowboys. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Quinn will meet with the Commanders “early next week” for an in-person interview. However, he’s currently meeting with the Seahawks about their vacancy as head coach.


Between Washington and Seattle, the Seahawks’ job is easily the more favorable one. They have more win-now talent than the Commanders do. While Washington does have the second pick in the Draft, they still need to find their QB. Sam Howell was the team’s starter last season. He led the NFL in interceptions and sacks last season. Quin is a defensive guy and the Seahawks already have a solid defense he can work with. We’ll have to see if he’s offered the head coaching gig by either of these teams.

Zach Wolpin
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
