It is Black Monday in the NFL. There is always a rash of head coach firings around the league the day after the regular season concludes, and the Washington Commanders added their name to the list of teams that will be looking for a new leader when they fired Ron Rivera after the team finished 4-13 on the year.

NFL: Could Commanders Turn To Eric Bieniemy?

More coaching changes: the Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/4Ri6NQsNLv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

But they may not have to look very far when choosing candidates to interview, as one of their in-house assistant coaches is currently the favorite atop the odds board at BetOnline to nab the job.

Who are some of the other potential options that Washington could have their eyes on? Here are some of the top three options according to the oddsmakers:

Eric Bieniemy (+400)

It feels like his name has shown up in every head coach hiring cycle for the past half decade, but Bieniemy has retained his status as a coordinator for the entire way. The 54-year-old rose in the NFL ranks during his time as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs during their days as a perennial Super Bowl contender, and took the same job with the Commanders before the most recent season.

He will most certainly be one of the candidates to be interviewed, given his familiarity with the current franchise.

Bill Belichick (+500)

If Belichick is fired, would the Commanders be the team that he chooses to chase the all-time wins record with? The all-time great coach and future Hall of Famer will be connected in some way to each available job this season, and his odds of joining the Falcons are actually shorter (+300), according to BetOnline.

But Washington has the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could be an enticing piece for anyone that is interviewing for the job.

Ben Johnson (+500)

Coming in with odds even to Belichick’s, Johnson is one of the hottest names on the coaching market this year. He has an extensive history of working with various offenses around the league, and has plenty of experience for a 37-year-old. He has largely been credited for the success of the Detroit Lions’ offensive production the past two seasons, and he will be looking to parlay that into his first head coaching gig.