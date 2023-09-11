NFL

Dallas’ 40-0 win vs. the Giants on SNF is their largest shutout victory in team history

Zach Wolpin
Cowboys vs Giants Week 1 pic

For the Cowboys, their 2023 season could not have started off any better. They absolutely embarrassed the New York Giants on SNF on the road. Their offense, defense, and special teams were just flat-out better than the Giants last night. There is still a game to be played tonight, but their 40 points in Week 1 is the most of any team so far in Week 1. 

Additionally, their 40-0 win vs. the Giants is Dallas’ largest shutout in team history. New York had a few chances at scoring field goals, but one was blocked for a TD and the other was missed. Dallas’ defense stood out last night and made the Giants’ offense one-dimensional.

The Cowboys dominated the Giants in all three phases of their game last night


To start last night’s game, the Giants were on offense. New York had a solid first drive going and moved the ball into the red zone. They had a third and two from the Cowboys’ eight-yard line. Andrew Thomas was called for a false start and then the Giants had a third and eight. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz had a weird snap on third down and Daniel Jones had to run to recover the ball.

The Giants lined up for a field goal attempt and it was blocked by the Cowboys. Dallas took it 58 yards to the house for a special teams touchdown. They would score a field goal on their first offensive drive and were up 9-0 after a missed extra point on that first TD of the game. Almost immediately after, Daniel Jones threw his first career pick-six and the Cowboys went up 16-0.


New York never recovered after that and they looked lost for the rest of the game. Their defense wasn’t terrible, but their offense was the only team in the NFL to not score any points in Week 1. The Jets and Bills still play tonight. Chances are they score at least a field goal. That puts the Giants as the only team to be shut out in Week 1.

The Cowboys absolutely dominated the Giants last night. Dallas exposed the Giants’ right side of their offensive line. There were times when Dallas had their subs on the field and were still winning pass-rushes vs. New York. Daniel Jones was sacked seven times last night and had no time to throw the ball. Overall, it was one of the most lopsided games to start the season. It’s the largest shutout in Week 1 since 1999.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
