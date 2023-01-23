After Sunday’s gut-wrenching 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was once again asked about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy by reporters.

Their defeat at the hands of San Francisco means they’ll have to wait until at least 2024 for a first Super Bowl victory since 1995.

Losing on Sunday also brings an end to McCarthy’s third season in charge, having finished 12-5 in the regular season for the second straight year, and going one better in the playoffs than last January’s loss to the Niners in the Wild Card round.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Jones was quizzed on whether the result of the game impacted McCarthy’s future or not. “No. No. No. Not at all.

“Their decision to (play) the kicker (Brett Maher) was exonerated with his field goal in mind. I’m proud for him, but this is very sickening not to win tonight.”

There’s a good chance that Jones will face pressure in the coming weeks regarding Dallas’ head coach position, with names like Sean Payton available on the market, Jones’ head could be turned. However, for now he’s publicly backing his head coach.

Content You May Like