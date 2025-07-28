NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson announced he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers pic
Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers pic

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal. He made $3.2 million last season and was set to make $2.8 million in 2025. 

That was until the latest news regarding the four-time All-Pro return man. The 34-year-old announced Monday that he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said in a social media post, “Breaking news… Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!” Where will Patterson play in 2025?

The Steelers released Cordarrelle Patterson on Monday


With the 29th pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Vikings selected Cordarrelle Patterson out of Tennessee. Offensively, Patterson started his career as a WR for Minnesota. However, his true talents were seen as a kick returner. As a rookie in 2013, Patterson returned 43 kickoffs for 1,393 yards and a league-leading two touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pro in his first professional season. Over 12 seasons in the NFL, Patterson has played for six franchises.

His most productive season on offense came in 2021. That was his first season with the Falcons. Patterson carried the ball 153 times for 618 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Additionally, the former first-round pick had 52 receptions for 548 yards and five receiving touchdowns. That’s the only time in Patterson’s career that he’s had 1,000+ yards from scrimmage offensively. Since 2021, he’s failed to reach anything close to that offensive production.

In 2024, Patterson was a member of the Steelers. He played in 13 of their 17 games and made one start. Patterson carried the ball 32 times last season for 135 yards. He had 12 catches for 80 yards and one receiving touchdown. On top of that, he had 11 kick returns for 240 yards. That was the second-lowest total of his career for kick-return yards in a single season.

Last year, Patterson missed four games for Pittsburgh due to an ankle injury. Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in any offseason activities or any practices in the first four days of training camp. Was Patterson trying to get kicked off the team? We’ll have to wait and see what his strategy was. There is plenty of time for Patterson to sign with another team for the 2025 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Cordarrelle Patterson announced he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2025
Robert Jones Dolphins pic
NFL
Dallas’ Robert Jones will miss 2-3 months due to a broken bone in his neck
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2025

Following the 2024 season with Miami, Robert Jones was a free agent. The guard spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Dolphins.  Jones signed a one-year,…

Jermaine Johnson Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Jermaine Johnson is fully cleared to return from an Achilles injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2025

As training camp started this week, the Jets were without a key defensive player. Jermaine Johnson started on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.  The 26-year-old suffered a torn…

Jaire Alexander Ravens pic
NFL
Jaire Alexander says he’s ‘in a great place’ with Baltimore for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2025
Russell Wilson Giants pic
NFL
Darius Slayton said Russell Wilson brings ‘clarity’ to the Giants’ offense
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2025
Rattler and Shough Saints pic
NFL
Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough will battle to be the Saints’ Week 1 starter
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2025
Bo Nix Broncos pic
NFL
Denver’s Box Nix met with Drew Brees this offseason to ‘improve’ his game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2025
Arrow to top