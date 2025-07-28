Cordarrelle Patterson announced he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal. He made $3.2 million last season and was set to make $2.8 million in 2025.

That was until the latest news regarding the four-time All-Pro return man. The 34-year-old announced Monday that he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said in a social media post, “Breaking news… Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!” Where will Patterson play in 2025?

The Steelers released Cordarrelle Patterson on Monday

Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025



With the 29th pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Vikings selected Cordarrelle Patterson out of Tennessee. Offensively, Patterson started his career as a WR for Minnesota. However, his true talents were seen as a kick returner. As a rookie in 2013, Patterson returned 43 kickoffs for 1,393 yards and a league-leading two touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pro in his first professional season. Over 12 seasons in the NFL, Patterson has played for six franchises.

His most productive season on offense came in 2021. That was his first season with the Falcons. Patterson carried the ball 153 times for 618 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Additionally, the former first-round pick had 52 receptions for 548 yards and five receiving touchdowns. That’s the only time in Patterson’s career that he’s had 1,000+ yards from scrimmage offensively. Since 2021, he’s failed to reach anything close to that offensive production.

Cordarrelle Patterson says that the Steelers released him. pic.twitter.com/8xxt8TelV5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2025

In 2024, Patterson was a member of the Steelers. He played in 13 of their 17 games and made one start. Patterson carried the ball 32 times last season for 135 yards. He had 12 catches for 80 yards and one receiving touchdown. On top of that, he had 11 kick returns for 240 yards. That was the second-lowest total of his career for kick-return yards in a single season.

Last year, Patterson missed four games for Pittsburgh due to an ankle injury. Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in any offseason activities or any practices in the first four days of training camp. Was Patterson trying to get kicked off the team? We’ll have to wait and see what his strategy was. There is plenty of time for Patterson to sign with another team for the 2025 season.