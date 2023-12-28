NFL

Colts’ Shane Steichen had a clear for message his team ahead of their final two games in the regular season

Zach Wolpin
With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts selected QB Anthony Richardson. He was expected to be a catalyst for Indianapolis on offense. However, he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. Richardson’s season was cut short and he played in just four games. 

The Colts never waivered when Richardson went down and the team has done just fine without him. They are 2-2 in their last four games played and have an 8-7 record. Indianapolis is one of four teams in the AFC playoff race with an 8-7 overall record with two games left in the regular season. Head coach Shane Steichen had a clear message for his team on what they needed to do to make the postseason.

Do the Colts have a legitimate chance at winning the AFC South in 2023?


Only two teams have locked in a playoff berth in the AFC, the Ravens and the Dolphins. That means there are still five playoff spots left with two weeks left in the 2023 regular season. Shane Steichen and the Colts have a chance to make the playoffs in a year when not many expected that to happen. A first-year head coach and rookie QB is not an easy combination to make the playoffs, but the Colts have overcome a lot of adversity this season.

There are currently three teams in the AFC South with an 8-7 record. With two weeks left in the regular season, head coach Shane Steichen had a clear message for his team. He said that they control their destiny and cannot let the outside noise affect them. They have two important games coming up at home and that is the team’s main focus at the moment.


First up for the Colts are the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. It will not be an easy win for Indianapolis. The Raiders have looked like a different team this season once Josh McDaniels was fired. If the Colts can win that one, they could potentially be playing for the division in Week 18. They will be at home to play the Houston Texans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
