Christian McCaffrey (calf) is expected to return to practice on Tuesday for the 49ers

The last month has been a hectic one for the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch had multiple players sitting out due to contract disputes. That included Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. Last week, the Niners were able to come to an agreement with Aiyuk on a long-term extension.

Today, it was reported that Trent Williams is expected to sign a long-term deal with the team. Two key offensive players the Niners have locked up. Another player they signed to an extension this offseason was All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey. However, the 28-year-old has been out since August 4th with a calf strain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice on Tuesday. A positive sign with the team’s first game on Monday, September 9.

With Christian McCaffrey expected to return to practice on September 3, the three-time Pro Bowler has just under a month to rehab from a calf strain. In 2023, McCaffrey was dominant offensively for the 49ers. His (1,459) rushing and (2,023) all-purpose yards led the NFL. McCaffrey was named an All-Pro last season for the second time in his career. Additionally, he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. Last season was his second year in a row playing in 16 games.

The 49ers want to ensure they’re going to have that same type of production from McCaffrey in 2024. That’s why the team gave their RB almost a month off from practice. San Francisco knows their offense’s key piece is Christian McCaffrey. Calf injuries can be tricky and the 49ers will monitor the RB all season long. The 49ers cannot afford for McCaffrey to miss any time in the regular season. Their backup RB this season is Jordan Mason. A third-year player out of Georgia Tech. San Francisco kicks off the regular season at home on Monday Night Football vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.