NFL

Christian McCaffrey (calf) is expected to return to practice on Tuesday for the 49ers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Christain McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christain McCaffrey 49ers pic

The last month has been a hectic one for the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch had multiple players sitting out due to contract disputes. That included Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. Last week, the Niners were able to come to an agreement with Aiyuk on a long-term extension. 

Today, it was reported that Trent Williams is expected to sign a long-term deal with the team. Two key offensive players the Niners have locked up. Another player they signed to an extension this offseason was All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey. However, the 28-year-old has been out since August 4th with a calf strain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice on Tuesday. A positive sign with the team’s first game on Monday, September 9.

All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to return to practice on Tuesday


With Christian McCaffrey expected to return to practice on September 3, the three-time Pro Bowler has just under a month to rehab from a calf strain. In 2023, McCaffrey was dominant offensively for the 49ers. His (1,459) rushing and (2,023) all-purpose yards led the NFL. McCaffrey was named an All-Pro last season for the second time in his career. Additionally, he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. Last season was his second year in a row playing in 16 games.

The 49ers want to ensure they’re going to have that same type of production from McCaffrey in 2024. That’s why the team gave their RB almost a month off from practice. San Francisco knows their offense’s key piece is Christian McCaffrey. Calf injuries can be tricky and the 49ers will monitor the RB all season long. The 49ers cannot afford for McCaffrey to miss any time in the regular season. Their backup RB this season is Jordan Mason. A third-year player out of Georgia Tech. San Francisco kicks off the regular season at home on Monday Night Football vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Stefon Diggs Texans pic
NFL

LATEST Stefon Diggs has been named a captain in his first season with the Houston Texans

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024
Trent Williams 49ers pic
NFL
Trent Williams Prepared To End Holdout As 49ers Star Closes In On New Deal
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024

The 49ers appear to have finally negotiated a deal with offensive tackle Trent Williams, as the player prepares to end his holdout just under a week before San Francisco kicks…

Christain McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
Christian McCaffrey (calf) is expected to return to practice on Tuesday for the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024

The last month has been a hectic one for the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch had multiple players sitting out due to contract disputes. That included Brandon Aiyuk…

Ricky Pearsall 49ers pic
NFL
49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall was shot and will start the season on the non-football injury list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024
Rico Dowdle
NFL
Rico Dowdle Could Lead The Cowboys In Rushing Attempts This Season According To Reports
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024
Derrick Henry
NFL
Derrick Henry Looking Forward To Opening Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Chiefs: “It’s going to be a hell of a game”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Mike McDaniel Dolphins pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins have signed head coach Mike McDaniel to a new extension through 2028
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024
Arrow to top